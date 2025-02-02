Braves Place Lowly in Keith Law's 2025 MLB Farm System Rankings
The Atlanta Braves roster is filled with homegrown talent. But to give that homegrown talent as much of an opportunity to compete for championships as possible, the Braves have depleted their minor league system in recent years.
As a result, Atlanta has one of the weaker farm systems in baseball entering 2025. That's what The Athletic's Keith Law argued on Jan. 30.
Law ranked Atlanta's farm system at No. 28 overall. The only two organizations below the Braves on Law's list were the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.
Law placed Atlanta in the bottom tier of his farm system rankings. Along with the Astros and Angels, the Athletics were also in the bottom tier.
"Atlanta’s farm is down from years of contention, with Alex Anthopoulos trading a lot of prospects away to build and maintain a playoff roster, and some drafts that haven’t worked out, including the 2022 class that started with three high school pitchers, all of whom have had Tommy John since signing," Law wrote. "They’re also still slowly recovering from the years they spent banned from participating in international free agency for rules violations in the mid-2010s, although now you can see some more prospects from Latin America popping up on their top 20 list."
The Braves may have sped up that recovery this offseason. In international free agency, the Braves signed 16-year-old Dominican pitcher Raudy Reyes, who can already throw 101 mph. The organization also added Cuban outfielder Diego Tornes and Dominican shortstop Yassel Garcia.
But those players are still years away from developing, assuming that they do.
The Braves, though, do have other prospects much closer to the MLB level. MLB.com's top 100 prospects included Braves catcher Drake Baldwin at No. 63 overall and Cam Caminiti at No. 89.
Baldwin has received quite a bit of recognition this offseason. Baseball America rated Baldwin at No. 53 among its top 100 prospects. MLB Network ranked Baldwin the seventh-best catcher prospect going into 2025.
It would not be surprising if Baldwin is at the MLB level by the All-Star break.
Pundits have mentioned pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver as another minor league player who could make an impact for the Braves in 2025. Baseball America ranked him at No. 83 among baseball's top prospects.
But the Braves don't appear to have a lot of other depth in their minor league system, at least to begin this season.