Braves Called 'Best Fit' For Projected $63 Million Starter
Left-hander Chris Sale could win the Cy Young award for the 2024 season. But that doesn't mean the Atlanta Braves couldn't add another southpaw to their rotation this winter.
At least that's what three baseball insiders from The Athletic argued when they named the potential landing spots for the top MLB free agents on Nov. 7.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings and Aaron Gleeman called the Braves a "best fit" for Houston Astros starter Yusei Kikuchi.
"Prior to the end of last season, Kikuchi had been more steady than sensational. He was an All-Star in 2021 but finished that season with a slightly below-average 93 ERA+, and he has an underwhelming 91 ERA+ for his career," wrote Britton, Jennings and Gleeman. "The past two seasons, though, Kikuchi has an above-average 105 ERA+ while making 32 starts each year. He could offer dependability with, perhaps, some upside if he can maintain those late-season improvements."
Britton projected Kikuchi to receive a 3-year, $63 million contract.
The six-year veteran untapped his potential after a trade sent him from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Astros in July. Over 10 starts with Houston, Kikuchi registered a 5-1 record with a 2.70 ERA. He also had a 0.933 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 60 innings.
During the first half of the season, Kikuchi went 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA and 1.340 WHIP with the Blue Jays. He was 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 2023 with Toronto, but Kikuchi possessed an ERA north of 5.00 over his first four MLB seasons.
As The Athletic detailed, the Braves could be interested in Kikuchi as a dependable left-hander with some upside. He also probably won't break the bank.
But in all likelihood, the Braves are going to have to replace Max Fried, another left-hander, this offseason. Signing Kikuchi as Fried's replacement would come with considerably risk even at his affordable price.
Kikuchi is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in his MLB career. He's also already 33 years old, two and a half years older than Fried.
Kikuchi probably only makes sense for the Braves if they also plan to sign another pitcher with greater potential be a top-end of the rotation starter. And if the Braves do that, then they might not have the money or rotation space to bring back Charlie Morton, who ESPN's Jeff Passan reported "intends" to pitch one more season.