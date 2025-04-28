Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Rising Star Compared To Phillies All-Time Great: ‘Little Bit Smoother’

The infielder looks like a superstar to start 2025, and everyone's noticing

Colin Keane

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are witnessing the emergence of a new star for their franchise right now.

There was a lot of preseason buzz about Jackson Chourio being a potential National League MVP candidate, and while Chourio’s been great, another young Brewers player has been arguably more impressive.

25-year-old Brice Turang has won over Brewers Nation so far in 2025 with elite fielding to go along with a slash line of .319/.367/.414. Turang has also stolen eight bases and blasted three home runs, showing off an all-around game that might make him an All-Star starter in a few months.

Turang won a Gold Glove last season, but the improved numbers at the plate have him looking like a superstar at the moment. The praise has followed. Brewers GM Matt Arnold recently said that Turang might be Milwaukee’s best player.

Then there was Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins comparing Turang to a former six-time All-Star second baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies (via USA Today's Bob Nightengale):

“This is not a knock on Chase (Utley by) any means,’’ says Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who played six years with the Phillies, but was never teammates with Utley. “Bryce is just a little bit smoother of an athlete. So, for anybody to be compared to Chase, I would take that in a heartbeat.’’

A more athletic Chase Utley? Not a bad comparison for Turang to run with.

Utley finished his career with four Silver Slugger Awards and a World Series ring on top of the six All-Star berths, so if Hoskins’s comparison is legit, Turang might want to clear some space in his trophy case for the near future.

It’s unclear whether Turang will become Utley, Ryne Sandberg, or something else entirely. For now, what is clear is that the Brewers aren’t missing Willy Adames, and Turang is the biggest reason why.

More MLB: Brewers Can Solve 'Dismal' Slug Situation By Signing Former Red Sox Star

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Milwaukee Brewers On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/News Feed