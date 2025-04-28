Brewers Rising Star Compared To Phillies All-Time Great: ‘Little Bit Smoother’
The Milwaukee Brewers are witnessing the emergence of a new star for their franchise right now.
There was a lot of preseason buzz about Jackson Chourio being a potential National League MVP candidate, and while Chourio’s been great, another young Brewers player has been arguably more impressive.
25-year-old Brice Turang has won over Brewers Nation so far in 2025 with elite fielding to go along with a slash line of .319/.367/.414. Turang has also stolen eight bases and blasted three home runs, showing off an all-around game that might make him an All-Star starter in a few months.
Turang won a Gold Glove last season, but the improved numbers at the plate have him looking like a superstar at the moment. The praise has followed. Brewers GM Matt Arnold recently said that Turang might be Milwaukee’s best player.
Then there was Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins comparing Turang to a former six-time All-Star second baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies (via USA Today's Bob Nightengale):
“This is not a knock on Chase (Utley by) any means,’’ says Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who played six years with the Phillies, but was never teammates with Utley. “Bryce is just a little bit smoother of an athlete. So, for anybody to be compared to Chase, I would take that in a heartbeat.’’
A more athletic Chase Utley? Not a bad comparison for Turang to run with.
Utley finished his career with four Silver Slugger Awards and a World Series ring on top of the six All-Star berths, so if Hoskins’s comparison is legit, Turang might want to clear some space in his trophy case for the near future.
It’s unclear whether Turang will become Utley, Ryne Sandberg, or something else entirely. For now, what is clear is that the Brewers aren’t missing Willy Adames, and Turang is the biggest reason why.
More MLB: Brewers Can Solve 'Dismal' Slug Situation By Signing Former Red Sox Star