Brewers Reportedly Adding To Their Trade Deadline Wishlist Amid Roster Turmoil
The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting atop the National League Central even with all the injuries sustained throughout the season, which has led to speculation that they will be active at the July 30 trade deadline.
Most of the buzz surrounding the Brewers' plans this summer has been about the club adding a rotation-stabilizing pitcher, but with the temporary loss of Christian Yelich, the front office needs to add more than just an arm.
"Yelich is on the injured list and what he might contribute the rest of the season is in question," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Thursday night. "So, the Brewers are seeking a left-handed hitter in addition to starting pitching, according to sources briefed on their plans."
Arguably the best left-handed hitter on the trade block is Miami Marlins polarizing outfielder Jazz Chisolm Jr. who has reportedly been in trade talks for about a month.
Chisolm is hitting .248 with 31 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .727 OPS (100 OPS+) in 100 games this season.
Before Yelich's injury, bringing in Chisolm would have likely been an unrealistic move for the Brewers but it's fair to say all bets are off now that Milwaukee will possibly be without their superstar for a month.
Chisolm is generating interest from many teams around the league due to left-handed hitters in trade conversations being few and far between, so if Milwaukee is interested in the former All-Star they would need to act fast.
The polarizing centerfielder/middle infielder is under team control through 2026 -- so he's not exactly the perfect short-term rental but he would bolster the lineup in the interim and moving forward. While right-handed someone such as Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha -- who has been linked to the Brew Crew -- would make more sense as a fill-in if that's all Milwaukee is seeking.
