2 Landing Spots for Brandon Woodruff If He Leaves Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history. The team disposed of the Tampa Bay Rays in five games and reached the pinnacle of success in Major League Baseball.

To make it even sweeter, the longest tenured Brewer, Brandon Woodruff got to pitch in the World Series after missing several months and now has his first ring. But since he returned by accepting the qualifying offer, he is now a free agent once again.

It's possible that he has pitched his last game in Milwaukee, and if that is the case, here are two other teams that could use him.

St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers acquired Dustin May from the Cardinals at the trade deadline this year. St. Louis had signed him to give him an opportunity to rebuild his value and trade him if they were out of contention.

Perhaps the Cardinals could continue that trend of signing pitchers looking to boost their value, and Woodruff might be an interesting fit there. Busch Stadium is very pitcher friendly, and having the dimensions of that ballpark in his favor could make a huge difference. Then St. Louis could potentially trade him at the deadline if they are sellers. It's possible that the Brewers may be willing to do business with the Cardinals again.

But if he goes to St. Louis, he at least gets a chance to stay in the same division he has always pitched in.

Tampa Bay Rays

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Brewers just beat the Rays in the World Series, but if there is any team that can get the most out of players trying to rebuild their value, it's the Rays, who operate very similarly to Milwaukee. Former Brewer Freddy Peralta is a free agent and likely won't be back, but Woodruff should be a less expensive option that could join the team on a short-term contract.

The small market Rays are good at finding hidden gems and getting the most out of them, so Tampa Bay might be an ideal landing spot for Woodruff if he does not return to Milwaukee.

His free agency will be interesting to follow for sure. When he's healthy, he can still be one of the game's best pitchers, and that could certainly give the Rays a boost in 2027 as they hope to make a return trip to the Fall Classic and take a shot at dethroning the Brewers.