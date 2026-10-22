Brewers Notes: Brandon Woodruff Update, Game 1, Milwaukee History

We're finally just one day away from the 2026 World Series kicking off.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed their four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Oct. 15. It's been a long week since as the Brewers have been preparing for the historic series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It's been a much-needed week of rest for the Brewers, but the excitement around Milwaukee is palpable. On Friday, Game 1 of the World Series will be played at American Family Field and it has been a long time coming.

Here are the biggest notes around Milwaukee ahead of Game 1.

Brandon Woodruff Watch

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no bigger story swirling around Milwaukee right now. Woodruff has been working hard to get back on the hill in the World Series. Woodruff hasn't pitched in a game since July 4. But he faced live hitters for the first time in his rehab earlier in the week and is trending in the right direction. Throughout the week, it has surfaced that there is a Major League Baseball rule that if a player needs to come off the roster during the playoffs but the injury is viewed as recurring or pre-existing, they are unable to replace them on the playoff roster. Arguably, too much is being made of this, but that's for Milwaukee to decide.

An image of Woodruff was posted on social media on Wednesday that got some steam, but arguably there's nothing to make of it at this moment.

If Fox is taking pictures of Woodruff for the World Series, I highly doubt he isn’t on the roster…. pic.twitter.com/dPZMLKcgoV — John Egan (@BrewersRaptor) October 21, 2026

Game 1

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitched during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski will be taking the hill for Milwaukee in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. There's no other way. Misiorowski is the ace of the staff and he has been the best pitcher in baseball in 2026. For the Rays, their starter hasn't been announced just yet. It should be Drew Rasmussen. He is the ace of the Rays' staff and has been excellent all postseason so far. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal made the case for Nick Martinez to take the hill on Thursday, though.

History For Milwaukee

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; An equipment bag with the Milwaukee Brewers logo sits on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Brewers take the field on Friday night, it will be the first time Milwaukee has played a World Series game since 1982. To get to this point, the Brewers made a wide range of history, including becoming the first team in the wild-card era to sweep a 100-win team as they took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. History has already been made in Milwaukee. The Brewers have never won a World Series title. That could change very soon.