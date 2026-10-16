Brewers World Series Roster Projection: Brandon Woodruff Returns, Chad Patrick Out

The Milwaukee Brewers have a week to get ready for the World Series and the biggest thing to watch will be whether or not All-Star righty Brandon Woodruff can make his triumphant return to the hill.

Back in July, Woodruff's season was seemingly over. Now, he at least has a chance to return. He's been throwing bullpens, even reaching 31 pitches on Oct. 13. After the Brewers' Game 4 win on Thursday, Woodruff made it sound like he's going to be ready to roll.

"It's going to be hard to keep me off that roster," Woodruff said. "I'm going to do everything I can. I'm in a good spot. It means a lot to me. We'll have those conversations in the next few days. It's going to be pretty big for me. I need to get to the point where I face live hitters and now that we've got some time here, it's good."

The Brewers didn't change their roster between the National League Division Series and the National League Championship Series. With Woodruff seemingly close to returning, let's project the World Series roster with him on it.

Catcher (2)

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts after a double during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

William Contreras, Gary Sanchez

Contreras has been one of the stars of the postseason so far. Sanchez hasn't gotten much action, but he's someone who can flip a game with one swing of the bat. That's a guy you want on your roster, just in case you need to pinch-hit late in a game.

Infielders (6)

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) reacts after game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt, Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton

No surprises here. In fact, it would be a shock if there were any changes made here.

Outfielders (4)

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick

The same can be said here. Chourio and Mitchell have been consistently in the lineup and the Brewers have picked their spots with Lara and Frelick based on matchups.

Designated Hitter (1)

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Yelich

There's no doubt here.

Starters (4)

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Robert Gasser

Misiorowski, Henderson and Gasser are undoubtedly Milwaukee's top three starters right now. May has started and pitched out of the bullpen. All four should be on the roster.

Bullpen (9)

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero, Brandon Woodruff, DL Hall, Antonio Senzatela

The only change here is Woodruff. If he's even close to 100 percent, he should be on this roster. In this projection, we replaced Chad Patrick with Woodruff. Patrick hasn't pitched in the playoffs and is a righty, like Woodruff.