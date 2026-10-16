Brewers World Series Roster Projection: Brandon Woodruff Returns, Chad Patrick Out
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The Milwaukee Brewers have a week to get ready for the World Series and the biggest thing to watch will be whether or not All-Star righty Brandon Woodruff can make his triumphant return to the hill.
Back in July, Woodruff's season was seemingly over. Now, he at least has a chance to return. He's been throwing bullpens, even reaching 31 pitches on Oct. 13. After the Brewers' Game 4 win on Thursday, Woodruff made it sound like he's going to be ready to roll.
"It's going to be hard to keep me off that roster," Woodruff said. "I'm going to do everything I can. I'm in a good spot. It means a lot to me. We'll have those conversations in the next few days. It's going to be pretty big for me. I need to get to the point where I face live hitters and now that we've got some time here, it's good."
The Brewers didn't change their roster between the National League Division Series and the National League Championship Series. With Woodruff seemingly close to returning, let's project the World Series roster with him on it.
Catcher (2)
William Contreras, Gary Sanchez
Contreras has been one of the stars of the postseason so far. Sanchez hasn't gotten much action, but he's someone who can flip a game with one swing of the bat. That's a guy you want on your roster, just in case you need to pinch-hit late in a game.
Infielders (6)
Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt, Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton
No surprises here. In fact, it would be a shock if there were any changes made here.
Outfielders (4)
Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick
The same can be said here. Chourio and Mitchell have been consistently in the lineup and the Brewers have picked their spots with Lara and Frelick based on matchups.
Designated Hitter (1)
Christian Yelich
There's no doubt here.
Starters (4)
Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Robert Gasser
Misiorowski, Henderson and Gasser are undoubtedly Milwaukee's top three starters right now. May has started and pitched out of the bullpen. All four should be on the roster.
Bullpen (9)
Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero, Brandon Woodruff, DL Hall, Antonio Senzatela
The only change here is Woodruff. If he's even close to 100 percent, he should be on this roster. In this projection, we replaced Chad Patrick with Woodruff. Patrick hasn't pitched in the playoffs and is a righty, like Woodruff.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com