3 Reasons Why the Brewers Must Win the NLDS in Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the brink of eliminating the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. Up 2-0, they have a chance to punch their ticket to the championship series at Petco Park. Dustin May will make his first postseason appearance in six years, as he'll start Game 3.

The Brewers were in the same spot a year ago against the Cubs as they are today. However, that series ended up lingering all the way to a Game 5 back in Milwaukee before advancing. That's a scenario they'd like to avoid against the Padres.

Here are three reasons why it's in the club's best interest to finish off the Padres in Game 3 and sweep the NLDS.

Allows Brewers to Rest Jacob Misiorowski, Set NLCS Rotation

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweeping the NLDS gives the Brewers the maximum flexibility with their rotation going into the NLCS. With Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, and Dustin May as their Games 1-3 starters, that would likely be the same order in the next round.

Given Misiorowski's workload jump in 2026, which was 174.1 innings in the regular season, the Brewers would like to get their ace extra rest. The Brewers need him firing 100+ MPH fastballs by hitters, then embarrassing them with strong secondary pitches, to be at his most effective.

While the Brewers wouldn't dread the possibility of Misiorowski starting a Game 5, they certainly could run into a tough scenario. The 6'7" righty struggled with foul balls in Game 1, as San Diego hit 30 against the National League Cy Young Award frontrunner. A similar start in Game 5 could prove disastrous for their bullpen.

By eliminating the Padres in three games, it pushes Misiorowski's next start to October 11. He should be well-rested, with seven days' rest going into that hypothetical start.

With Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, and Dustin May as their Games 1-3 starters, that would likely be the same order in the NLCS.

Prevent the Padres from Getting Multiple Looks at Key Relievers

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest penalty in a postseason series is how many times a team gets to see a bullpen. The Brewers have had two tight games at home already. So the Padres have already seen their late-inning arms twice.

That could be a problem if the series extends. The Brewers will continue to rely on Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill, and Aaron Ashby to get their biggest outs late in the game. If the Padres get a fourth, even a fifth look at those three, that could swing a series in the way Milwaukee probably doesn't want.

Uribe, in particular, is the key to this. The Brewers have matched him up against Fernando Tatís Jr. and Manny Machado in both games, as expected. Since he serves as a critical piece against that part of the lineup, and he hasn't been necessarily great at retiring either hitter, the penalty of seeing him multiple times is an underlying subplot to the series.

However, if the Brewers can get a late lead, those three relievers should be able to close out a third straight game.

Avoid Potential Bullpen Game for Game 4

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy makes a pitching change during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have yet to announce a Game 4 starter. They have some options available, as they have Kyle Harrison, Robert Gasser, and Shane Drohan on their NLDS roster. Of the three lefties, Gasser is the most stretched out if they want a traditional starting pitcher.

But if they fail to wrap up the series in three games, the pressure starts to build for Game 4. Manager Pat Murphy will try everything he can to prevent the series from extending, which could mean a bullpen game. That in itself can exacerbate the penalty of seeing relievers multiple times throughout a series.

The problem with a bullpen game is it only takes one reliever not doing his job to ruin the plan. The more relievers that enter, the higher chance it can occur. So far, the Brewers bullpen has held stout despite facing a lot of traffic, holding the Padres to one run in nine innings. But at the same time, they can't reasonably expect them to continue to strand runners if San Diego keeps getting guys on.