The Milwaukee Brewers will retain all their arbitration-eligible players this offseason. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that the club has agreed to terms with five such players for the 2027 season, while tendering contracts to the rest.

Brewers reached one year deals with these players, avoiding arbitration:

- Anderson

- Hall

- Ortiz

- Walker

- Zerpa



And tendered contacts to:

-Frelick

-Hamilton

-Megill

-Mitchell

-Naylor

-Priester

-Turang

-Vaughn — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) November 20, 2026

It wasn't that surprising that the Brewers retained all their arbitration-eligible players. Much of their roster is built off cost-controlled talent, which is how they turned a $154.7 million payroll in 2026 into a juggernaut. Most of their core is still intact as a result of that decision.

The terms will come out for the five players who signed contracts for 2027. It's not surprising that recent trade acquisition Ryan Walker has agreed to a deal with his new team. The news also suggests there's a role in play for Grant Anderson, whose 2027 salary is guaranteed, although he'll have to earn it next spring.

Brewers Retain Bo Naylor Despite Catcher Logjam

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Bo Naylor (14) crosses home plate on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Naylor and Angel Zerpa were floated as non-tender candidates, but the club will retain both players for a combined salary of $2.8 million. The decision to keep Naylor may stem from what the Brewers need in a backup catcher. They need someone who can start 30-40 games, call a good game, and control the running game.

With four catchers on the 40-man roster, there is a logjam at the position. World Series MVP William Contreras leads the group and projects for 130 starts behind the plate when healthy. That leaves very little room for prospects Jeferson Quero and Matthew Wood.

Instead, the Brewers could turn to Naylor as the backup. The 26-year-old carries a .200/.280/.374 slash for his career. As a left-handed bat, he gives some coverage against right-handed pitching on days that Contreras needs to rest.

Brewers Tender Angel Zerpa Amid TJ Recovery

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Angel Zerpa (61) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers will keep Zerpa, despite injuries limiting him to 12 appearances in 2026. He's recovering from Tommy John surgery, so he might not be an option until the second half of the season. Since he got an MLB contract, he'll gain service time while completing his rehab.

Milwaukee acquired the left-hander last winter for outfielder Isaac Collins and reliever Nick Mears. That was a case of the Brewers dealing from their two surplus areas to add a potential left-handed difference-maker. It hasn't worked out, but Zerpa has plenty of control left.

The Brewers will deploy Aaron Ashby and DL Hall as their top two lefties in the bullpen, much like the 2026 postseason. If Zerpa can get back to his pre-surgery velocity of 96+ MPH, the Brewers could have three hard-throwing lefties in their bullpen.

Playing Time Outlook in Outfield

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) look on before game four of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers enter the 2027 season with four capable outfielders. Jackson Chourio is the everyday left fielder. That leaves the other two spots between Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Luis Lara.

Frelick is a platoon bat and will likely sit against left-handed pitching in favor of Lara. Lara started against Blake Snell and Tarik Skubal in the NLCS, the last time the Brewers faced a left-handed starter.

The question for Pat Murphy will be allocating playing time to keep all four players fresh all season.