Friday is going to be a significant day across Major League Baseball. The non-tender deadline will come and go and clubs around the league are going to have to determine which arbitration-eligible players to tender contracts to.

The Milwaukee Brewers unsurprisingly have a handful of decisions to make with the vast majority of the roster being young and under team control. With that being said, here are two non-tender candidates to follow ahead of the deadline, as well as three roster locks, not including the most obvious names like Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Andrew Vaughn.

Non-Tender Candidates

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Bo Naylor (14) crosses home plate on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Naylor

Arguably, the Brewers shouldn't non-tender Naylor. But if there is anyone to watch on the list of Milwaukee's arbitration-eligible players, he's certainly up there. The idea of non-tendering Naylor would center fully on whether Milwaukee feels like Jeferson Quero is ready to pick up the mantle and serve as the backup in the majors behind William Contreras. If Quero is ready, the Brewers could cut ties with Naylor and save a little bit of cash. Naylor is projected to earn $1.5 million in arbitration.

Contreras is the Brewers' and hopefully will be for a long time. If Milwaukee is going to keep Contreras and roll with Quero, there's at least a chance that it could simply cut ties with Naylor.

Angel Zerpa

Zerpa is projected to make $1.3 million in arbitration this offseason. He's just 27 years old and missed most of the 2026 season. The lefty pitched in 12 games for the Brewers in the majors and logged a 6.39 ERA and an 8-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 2/3 innings pitched. If the Brewers want to free up some cash, non-tendering Zerpa would do just that and Milwaukee could simply replace him by going out and handing out a minor league deal to an available free agent.

Roster Locks

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Hall

Hall made himself invaluable to the Brewers in 2026. He had a 1.91 ERA in 47 regular season appearances and was one of the team's most reliable arms in the postseason as well. Hall is projected to make right around $1 million in 2027. Don't expect to see him go anywhere.

Garrett Mitchell

Another obvious one. The first few seasons of Mitchell's career were full of promise, and injuries. In 2026, he put it all together and played in 145 games and was a 3.5 WAR player. Now, he's projected to make $2.7 million in 2027. He's just 28 years old and is getting better.

David Hamilton

Hamilton is projected to earn $1.6 million in 2027 and proved down the stretch and in the playoffs why he's important to this organization. His speed was a game-changer en route to the World Series. He should absolutely be back.