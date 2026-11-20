2 Brewers Non-Tender Candidates, 3 Roster Locks for 2027
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Friday is going to be a significant day across Major League Baseball. The non-tender deadline will come and go and clubs around the league are going to have to determine which arbitration-eligible players to tender contracts to.
The Milwaukee Brewers unsurprisingly have a handful of decisions to make with the vast majority of the roster being young and under team control. With that being said, here are two non-tender candidates to follow ahead of the deadline, as well as three roster locks, not including the most obvious names like Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Andrew Vaughn.
Non-Tender Candidates
Bo Naylor
Arguably, the Brewers shouldn't non-tender Naylor. But if there is anyone to watch on the list of Milwaukee's arbitration-eligible players, he's certainly up there. The idea of non-tendering Naylor would center fully on whether Milwaukee feels like Jeferson Quero is ready to pick up the mantle and serve as the backup in the majors behind William Contreras. If Quero is ready, the Brewers could cut ties with Naylor and save a little bit of cash. Naylor is projected to earn $1.5 million in arbitration.
Contreras is the Brewers' and hopefully will be for a long time. If Milwaukee is going to keep Contreras and roll with Quero, there's at least a chance that it could simply cut ties with Naylor.
Angel Zerpa
Zerpa is projected to make $1.3 million in arbitration this offseason. He's just 27 years old and missed most of the 2026 season. The lefty pitched in 12 games for the Brewers in the majors and logged a 6.39 ERA and an 8-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 2/3 innings pitched. If the Brewers want to free up some cash, non-tendering Zerpa would do just that and Milwaukee could simply replace him by going out and handing out a minor league deal to an available free agent.
Roster Locks
DL Hall
Hall made himself invaluable to the Brewers in 2026. He had a 1.91 ERA in 47 regular season appearances and was one of the team's most reliable arms in the postseason as well. Hall is projected to make right around $1 million in 2027. Don't expect to see him go anywhere.
Garrett Mitchell
Another obvious one. The first few seasons of Mitchell's career were full of promise, and injuries. In 2026, he put it all together and played in 145 games and was a 3.5 WAR player. Now, he's projected to make $2.7 million in 2027. He's just 28 years old and is getting better.
David Hamilton
Hamilton is projected to earn $1.6 million in 2027 and proved down the stretch and in the playoffs why he's important to this organization. His speed was a game-changer en route to the World Series. He should absolutely be back.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com