3 Winners, 2 Losers From Brewers' Comeback Game 2 Win Over Rays

Two wins separate the Milwaukee Brewers from history.

On Saturday night, the Brewers took care of business once again against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series at American Family Field, despite going behind early. The Rays had a 4-0 lead over the Brewers before Milwaukee even stepped into the batter's box on Saturday night. That didn't stop Milwaukee, though. The Brewers chipped away and eventually took the lead in the seventh inning and now they have a commanding two-game lead.

Here are three winners — and two losers — from the Brewers' Game 2 win.

Winners

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) runs after hitting an RBI single Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Pratt

The rookie came to play on Saturday, to say the least. Pratt went 1-for-3 from the plate with an RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a run scored. On paper, that might not sound like an electric night. But it was. Pratt delivered the biggest hit of the World Series so far for Milwaukee. In the seventh inning, Pratt stepped into the batter's box and drove in Brice Turang with a single to right field. That base hit gave the Brewers their first lead of the night, and they held onto it to win the game.

Hear the "Coop" chant turn into a crowd pop 🔊 pic.twitter.com/rdTWR4B4lC — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2026

In the process, Pratt made World Series history, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"At 22 years and 67 days, Cooper Pratt is the 2nd-youngest player with an RBI & SB in a World Series game, since RBI official (1920), older than only: 2019 G1 Juan Soto: 20y 362d," Langs wrote.

The Entire Bullpen

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abner Uribe earned the win in Game 2 and Aaron Ashby got the save. Either of them could've been mentioned here in this spot as a Game 2 winner. Uribe has a 2.00 ERA in the playoffs so far and Ashby has a 0.00 postseason ERA. But the entire bullpen deserves some love here. JoJo Romero, Dustin May, DL Hall, Uribe and Ashby combined to throw six shutout innings and strike out six batters. The bullpen has carried the load this fall, to say the least.

Sal Frelick

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, October 24, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Frelick is someone who has been platooned in and out of the lineup in the playoffs so far. On Saturday, he was in the lineup and delivered. Frelick blasted a sixth-inning homer to knot the score at four and give the Brewers a shot.

Losers

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yandy Diaz

Diaz went 0-for-4 from the plate in Game 1 and followed up by going 0-for-5 in Game 2 with three strikeouts. It hasn't been his best series so far, which has hurt the Rays' offense overall.

Tyler Wells

Wells got the loss on Saturday. He tossed just 2/3 of an inning, but allowed a run in that small sample size.