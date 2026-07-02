Aaron Ashby Is Putting On a Historic Show for Brewers Fans

Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, one of the most surprising stories of the campaign has been the performance of Milwaukee Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby.

The 28-year-old lefty has been excellent all season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 40 appearances so far to go along with a 70-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 1/3 innings pitched. That would be enough to say that a reliever is having a successful season so far. But these numbers aren't even the biggest ones for Ashby this season. That is, the number 12.

That is the number of wins Ashby has been able to rack up already this season, as of July 2. He earned his 12th win of the season on Wednesday, just two days after he earned his 11th win of the season on Monday.

The Brewers Reliever Is On A Heater Right Now

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) looks on before being pulled from the game during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashby is 12-1 on the season so far. In comparison, Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies and Justin Wrobleski of the Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for the second-most wins in baseball with 10.

Ashby's win pace has been a major talking point around the team all season, in part because of how absurd it is. Again, this is a reliever we're talking about leading the entire league in wins roughly halfway through the season. This isn't a small sample size any longer. The Brewers have played 84 games. We're about two weeks away from the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and less than a month away from the trade deadline. This isn't some small sample size to work with any longer.

Ashby's 12 wins in Milwaukee's 84 games is a pace of 23 wins across 162 games in the season. Right now, the record for wins in a season by a reliever is 18. That record is held by former All-Star hurler Roy Face, who had 18 wins in 1959 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ashby was the first pitcher in Major League Baseball to reach 10 wins this season and one thing that is wild is that his pace isn't slowing down. In mid-June, Ashby was on pace for 23 wins after earning his 10th win of the season. Now, a few weeks later, he's still on that pace after earning his 12th win.

This has been a story that the league has been tracking all season, and for good reason. The Brewers hurler has a legit shot at breaking the all-time reliever wins record this season. The bullpen is always volatile, but somehow Ashby has continued to thrive.