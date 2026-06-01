Another MLB Insider Floats Brewers-Tarik Skubal Blockbuster

The Milwaukee Brewers led the league throughout the month of May with a 2.52 team ERA and yet the club could use one more hurler.

The Milwaukee Brewers in May:



📈 19-7 (best in MLB)

🔥 2.52 ERA (best in MLB)

7️⃣ Series wins

🧹 Three sweeps pic.twitter.com/7ex9oO1y3w — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 31, 2026

The Brewers are missing Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson right now. As of this moment, it's unclear when any of the three will return. Milwaukee is 35-21 on the season, despite the injuries. That should get the front office very excited. This team isn't even close to full strength and they are still 14 games above .500. Plus, we are just over two months away from the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Milwaukee is loaded with the best farm system in the league and has a legit argument that it is the best overall team in the National League when fully healthy.

The Brewers Should Make A Splash

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of that, it has naturally led to speculation and dreams about a deadline splash and Tarik Skubal's name keeps on being tossed around. On Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale joined the chorus of people talking about how Skubal makes sense for Milwaukee while joining "Foul Territory."

"We'll see about the Cubs and the Brewers," Nightengale said. "The Cubs already went semi all-in a year ago when they traded for Kyle Tucker and gave away some good prospects ... I'd love to see the Brewers do something. Back in the day with CC Sabathia. Doug Melvin got him first week of July and got to the playoffs and kind of changed their entire fate what the franchise would become. So, I'd love to see the Brewers involved. I don't know if they will or not, but they've got a lot prospects to get it done."

"You think the Dodgers have to be in the mix."@BNightengale explores potential trade partners for the Tigers if they intend on moving Tarik Skubal... pic.twitter.com/19nMFCZ7sG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 1, 2026

Nightengale isn't the first insider to throw this idea out there. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand are other insiders who have recently talked about the idea as well.

Skubal is awesome. We've made the case ourselves for the Brewers to make a run at the Tigers lefty. The 29-year-old had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts before he underwent elbow surgery. He's working his way back, though, and should be back on the mound soon. Detroit is 16 games under .500 at 22-38. The Tigers are having a disaster of a season.

If Skubal can return to the mound soon and show that he's fully healthy, Milwaukee should make a move. He's worth it. The Los Angeles Dodgers arguably aren't as much of a juggernaut as last season. The Atlanta Braves are great, but Milwaukee arguably has higher potential. If the Brewers got Skubal, they would be the best team in baseball on paper. It's time for a splash.