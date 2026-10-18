Trevor Megill's Historic Postseason Raises Big Question for Brewers

Over the last few years, one talking point that has hung over the Milwaukee Brewers is the idea of trading stars away a year before heading to free agency.

We've seen the Brewers trade guys, like Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, among others. This offseason, a guy to watch for the Brewers will be All-Star closer Trevor Megill. When the offseason begins for the Brewers, Megill will be a year away from free agency and while there has been a tendency for Milwaukee to trade guys in these scenarios, Megill is giving the Brewers a reason to hang onto him.

Megill was not only great in the regular season, but he has been electric in the postseason as well. In five games, he has a 0.00 ERA, four saves and has allowed just one base hit. Plus, he has racked up six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Megill has been unhittable. He's now just one of four pitchers in big league history to allow one or fewer base hits and rack up four or more saves in their first five appearances in a single postseason, per Just Baseball.

"Only four pitchers in MLB history have recorded 4 saves with 1 or fewer hits allowed in the first five games of a single postseason. Two of them have done it this year."

Only four pitchers in MLB history have recorded 4 saves with 1 or fewer hits allowed in the first five games of a single postseason.



TWO of them have done it this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/wgVLrTFi7o — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 18, 2026

In the regular season, Megill finished the campaign with a 2.63 ERA and a 69-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 2/3 innings pitched. He also tied his career high with 30 saves. The Brewers clearly know how to build an elite bullpen. While the Brewers have other high-end pieces, Megill has been on a historic run himself. Having this strong bullpen is one of the biggest reasons why the Brewers have had success in the 2026 postseason. The three-headed monster of Megill, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby has led the way for Milwaukee and now the Brewers are approaching history.

The Brewers are four wins away from glory. The vast majority of this team is under team control for the 2027 season. Whether the Brewers win the World Series, or not, we've seen what this team can do. Simply put, the Brewers should try to run it back as much as possible.

Milwaukee won 103 games in the regular season and has already knocked the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs. While the Brewers have shown that they are willing to trade stars away a year early, this offseason should be different for them and Megill.