Biggest Winners and Losers From Absurd Brewers-Dodgers Game 3

Baseball fans across Major League Baseball have gotten a glimpse of what Milwaukee Brewers fans already know throughout the postseason: Jake Bauers is great.

Bauers has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 season for the Brewers, to say the least. He set new career highs across the board and led the team with 26 home runs in the regular season. On Wednesday, Bauers launched his first homer of the 2026 postseason as well, in dramatic fashion. Bauers gave the Brewers the lead with a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

Every pitch from that UNREAL Jake Bauers at-bat 😤



11 pitches. One unforgettable moment. pic.twitter.com/QpDMUMMPFP — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

Bauers undoubtedly was the biggest star of Game 3. But he wasn't the only one. Here are the biggest winners — and losers — from the contest.

Winners

Jake Bauers

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it was Bauers' night. It took 11 pitches, but Bauers took Blake Snell deep in the seventh inning and that homer was what sparked Milwaukee in general. Bauers went 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Bauers has been a leader in the clubhouse all year. He delivered once again on Wednesday.

Garrett Mitchell

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) speaks in a press conference after game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for the Brewers to add to the lead after Bauers' homer. Mitchell stepped up to the plate and followed up with a homer of his own right after. While Mitchell's homer didn't technically end the game, the momentum completely shifted. It was all Milwaukee afterward.

GARRETT MITCHELL MAKES IT BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS FOR THE BREWERS! pic.twitter.com/gEqLujl1ii — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2026

Robert Gasser

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasser has been an incredible story for Milwaukee down the stretch. Gasser was one of the Brewers' hottest pitchers in the rotation in the final few weeks of the regular season and it has carried over to the playoffs. Gasser pitched four innings against the San Diego Padres and allowed just one run. On Wednesday, he was even better. He pitched five shutout innings against Los Angeles and allowed just three hits.

DL Hall/Trevor Megill

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' bullpen has gotten the job done all postseason to this point. On Wednesday, Hall and Megill combined to toss 3 2/3 shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four. Neither has allowed a run in the playoffs yet.

Losers

Blake Snell

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relieves pitcher Blake Snell (7) during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snell was awesome for much of Wednesday's Game 3 contest. But the back-to-back homers knocked him out of the game and he suffered the loss. That's baseball. You can be excellent for the vast majority of an appearance, and still get a loss.

Dodgers' Offense

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) singles against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers' offense has struggled in the postseason and it was the case once again on Wednesday. The Dodgers' offense combined for just five base hits. That's not going to cut it against Milwaukee.