Two Key Players to Watch in Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3

While the Milwaukee Brewers have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, they cannot get complacent now.

A two-game lead is significant. Last year, the Dodgers swept the Brewers in the NLCS and went on to win the World Series. Milwaukee already is significantly ahead of where it was last year at this point. But if the Brewers were to lose Game 3, then all of a sudden they would have just a one-game lead with two more games to play in Los Angeles. The NLCS follows a 2-3-2 series format. The Brewers won the two games in Milwaukee, but now have to go and play at least two games in Los Angeles.

The time isn't now to take a step back. The Brewers need to go full throttle in Game 3. In Major League Baseball, only one team has ever bounced back and won a series after losing the first three games. There have been plenty of teams that have come back from two games down. Only one has been able to come back three games down, so the odds will considerably shift if Milwaukee wins Game 3.

Milwaukee has a day off on Tuesday after Monday's win and before Game 3 on Wednesday. In the contest, there will be two key players to watch above all else.

Robert Gasser

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasser is going to take the hill on Wednesday night in just his second career playoff start. Last year, Gasser pitched in two playoff games, with both appearances coming out of the bullpen. He pitched 2/3 of an inning against the Dodgers in the 2025 NLCS and didn't allow a run.

In the 2026 National League Division Series, Gasser made his first playoff start and was great. He pitched four innings against the San Diego Padres and allowed one run and just three base hits. Gasser was pulled after just 56 pitches, but he was great. Milwaukee's bullpen has been incredible in the playoffs so far, but it needs the starter to give the club a chance to begin the game first. That's going to be Gasser on Wednesday. If he pitches as he did in the NLDS, the Brewers will have a real chance to take the three-game lead.

Jackson Chourio

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) flies out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have seen a lot of positives in the NLCS so far in the lineup from guys like William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Brice Turang and even David Hamilton, among others. Chourio hasn't been able to do much yet. He went 2-for-9 in the first two games, without an extra-base hit. The Brewers have been able to win the first two games, but this offense is at a different level when Chourio is rolling. If he can break out on Wednesday and the club continues to pitch as it has, Milwaukee will be just fine in the series.