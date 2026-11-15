Blue Jays, Cubs, Many More Pursuing Ex-Brewers Starter Dustin May

The Milwaukee Brewers made a good move by bringing Dustin May to town ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. While this is the case, it certainly seems like he will be pitching elsewhere in 2027, and he has options.

May entered free agency this offseason with his mutual option declined. While the righty hasn't signed a deal yet, as of writing, his market is heating up and there are few starters — outside of Tarik Skubal — who have been talked about more so far this offseason. The Athletic's Jim Bowden gave an update on May's market on Sunday and mentioned nine specific teams in the mix.

"The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now," Bowden wrote on X.

Just over the last few days, May's market has publicly expanded. On Nov. 11, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Cubs, White Sox, Padres and Astros were all interested in May. Those were the only four teams named by Morosi in the market. Now, just a few days later, Bowden mentioned the Cubs and White Sox, along with seven others.

Why Is Dustin May's Market Exploding?

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) walks back to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to May, he still has a great fastball and is just 29 years old. May is one of the youngest free agent starters available at the moment, just like he was last year. When it comes to the righty, he has the talent to be a starter who can sit in the top half of a starting rotation, if he puts it all together. That's why his market is big, despite a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts for Milwaukee.

Teams will bet on his upside and youth. Plus, May's ultimate price tag won't end up being explosive. Think back to some of the big contracts that have surfaced over the last few years. Last offseason, Dylan Cease got $210 million over seven years. Ranger Suarez got $130 million from the Boston Red Sox.

In total, there are 23 hurlers in baseball with nine-figure deals. When it comes to May, he's not going to get a deal anywhere close to that. But if he can stay healthy, he has the talent to be an elite arm still for a team.

May was a solid addition for the Brewers and will always be a Milwaukee champion. But it would be a shock if he's back in Milwaukee in 2027.