Brewers Have Clear Priorities After Losing Jake Bauers to Red Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason so far after taking home the first World Series title in franchise history this fall.

This shouldn't shock anyone. Offseason movement around the league has started earlier than usual due to the impending likely lockout, but the Brewers haven't done anything splashy just yet. While this is the case, Milwaukee did lose a significant piece as Jake Bauers opted to exit the organization in free agency to join the Boston Red Sox on a four-year, $58 million deal. Bauers is a big loss, but Milwaukee is built to weather the storm and replace him. At this moment, a big addition at first base shouldn't be expected, but that doesn't mean that the Brewers aren't looking to add pieces, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

"They also want to add some more pitching, some more bullpen depth and maybe another starter as well," Bowden said. "They're not done, but losing Bauers, they feel like they're pretty well-equipped to replace him."

Who Should Milwaukee Target?

Aug 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays start pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every team should look to add pitching in the offseason, even coming off a World Series win. When it comes to the starting rotation, the Brewers should arguably be in the market for a veteran hurler who can give Milwaukee innings. Dustin May was brought in ahead of the trade deadline to serve in that role, but he is a free agent right now. Brandon Woodruff is also a free agent. It would make a lot of sense to bring Woodruff back, but there hasn't been much said about that idea yet this offseason.

The Brewers' rotation currently looks like Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison. Quinn Priester could certainly be an option for the No. 5 spot, but is he going to be at full strength? Shane Drohan or Brandon Sproat could realistically be options as well. If the Brewers were to look externally, a few options worth the Brewers' attention are Shane Bieber, Kevin Gausman, Jack Flaherty, Nick Pivetta, Nick Martinez or even Patrick Sandoval.

On the bullpen front, there have been rumors about a potential trade involving Trevor Megill. Plus, both JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela are free agents. It wouldn't hurt to bring either Romero or Senzatela back as free agents, if the price is right. If not Romero and Senzatela, someone like Kenley Jansen, AJ Minter, Andrew Kittredge or John Schreiber would all make sense for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has some work to do, especially if Megill is traded this winter.