Brandon Woodruff Shares Positive Update on Injury Rehab

The Milwaukee Brewers are a day away from beginning their first World Series since 1982 as the Tampa Bay Rays come to town for the first two games. Milwaukee made quick work of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and will look to keep the momentum alive.

One thing remains uncertain about the Brewers and their World Series roster, however. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff has been throwing and recently threw a simulated game as the Brewers look to make the final decisions soon.

Woodruff discussed his recent throwing session and how it ultimately went.

"There's a lot that goes into the decision. I haven't heard anything yet," Woodruff said. "Getting to the point where I'm at now, throwing in the scrimmage game a couple of days ago was all I could ask for. It went as good as it could have gone. I've probably made their decision a little harder, which is a good problem for them. I'm lucky, I'm blessed we've got a chance to win the World Series and regardless of what happens I'll be just as excited to win if I'm on the roster or not."

Brandon Woodruff bounced back well from his sim game and feels good that he’s presenting the front office with a tough decision. That means he has done his part. No decision on the roster yet, he says. pic.twitter.com/HtoDkgqQY3 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 22, 2026

Brewers facing dilemma with Brandon Woodruff

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) high fives teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one issue about putting Woodruff on the roster is the risk that comes with it. If he comes back and gets hurt again, the Brewers can only replace him on the roster if the injury is severe. If not, then they are stuck with a pitcher on the roster that is unable to pitch, so it really depends on what the Brewers want to do here.

They'll have to decide if it is worth the risk to do that. A healthy Woodruff would certainly give them a better chance to win, and Woodruff does seem to be in pretty good spirits about where things stand.

That could ultimately be a guiding factor in the front office's decision. He clearly wants to pitch and feels good enough to do so, but they also must decide if putting him on the roster after being out since July is a good idea.

There are certainly pros and cons to this upcoming decision for the Brewers, so it's going to be interesting to see if they actually decide to put him on the roster for the World Series.

It could help him raise his stock before free agency at the very least, but the Brewers are going to have to be certain about what they want to do here.