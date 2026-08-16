Hope for Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers Fans

The Milwaukee Brewers had themselves a very positive day on Saturday.

First and foremost, righty flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski took the hill for Milwaukee and earned his 12th win of the season as the Brewers took down the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1. Misiorowski tossed six innings against the two-time reigning World Series champions and allowed just one run while striking out six batters.

Jacob Misiorowski, 103mph Fastball and 91mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/n08fAItLmC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2026

It was a game Milwaukee needed to have after dropping Friday's contest, 3-1. Now, the Brewers will have a chance at a series win on Sunday against Los Angeles.

That's not all, though. Over the last few days, there have been questions about second baseman Brice Turang. He has been dealing with left knee pain and hasn't been in the lineup since Aug. 12, before the Dodgers series.

Brice Turang Is Trending Up

Jul 31, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA;Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Saturday was going to be an important day for the club as they sorted through whether Turang needed a stint on the Injured List, or not. Before the game on Saturday, Turang was spotted working out on the field.

Brice Turang out there working on blocking and tackling? Testing his knee to see if he can play off the bench today. He said he’s confident he won’t need an IL stint. pic.twitter.com/mk9i1L02T0 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 15, 2026

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Turang was "trending in the right direction" to avoid an IL stint.

"Walking off the field a short time ago, Brice Turang said the running went well today and he will be in spikes for the game. He's trending in the right direction," McCalvy wrote.

While Turang didn't get into the game on Saturday, the fact that he was able to get through the workout and come away feeling good, is extremely positive. Turang hasn't been placed on the Injured List and at this point, it doesn't seem like he will be.

Milwaukee needs Turang at his best if the club wants to accomplish its lofty goals this season. The 26-year-old has looked like a superstar this season. In fact, he's leading the team with 5.3 wins above replacement and has clearly looked like the best overall second baseman in the game. Turang has played in 115 games so far this season and is slashing .268/.360/.450 with an .810 OPS, 16 home runs, 76 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 28 doubles.

The Brewers have a little over one month left in the regular season and a four-game lead at the top of the National League Central over the Chicago Cubs. The standings have gotten tighter, and Milwaukee needs Turang to help keep the club ahead. Fortunately, it seems like Turang is alright.