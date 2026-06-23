Brewers Closing in on Return of Another Key Rotation Piece

The Milwaukee Brewers could be just a few weeks away from getting another significant piece back in the starting rotation.

On Monday, Brandon Woodruff returned to the big league mound for Milwaukee for the first time since April 30 and was brilliant. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed just one base hit while striking out 10 batters on 79 pitches.

With Woodruff back into the mix, Milwaukee's rotation looks extremely dangerous, led by him, Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. Soon enough, they're going to get even better. Right now, Milwaukee is without the services of Logan Henderson right now due to back soreness. Before the Brewers lost Henderson to the Injured List, he became the first hurler since 1898 to begin a career by making 10 straight starts with two or fewer runs allowed. Milwaukee's rotation has missed him, but fortunately it doesn't sound like it will miss him for much longer. On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Henderson is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday.

The Brewers Got Some Good News On Tuesday

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

"A couple of injury notes from the Brewers: Logan Henderson is set to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday and Coleman Crow throws his first bullpen today. 'Early July' projected return for both," McCalvy wrote. "Brandon Lockridge had another setback, having arthroscopic knee surgery today."

If he does begin his minor league rehab assignment on Sunday, that would be June 28. When a pitcher begins a minor league rehab assignment, it can last a maximum of 30 days. After that, the club has to decide whether to bring the pitcher back up to the big leagues, or option them down to the minors. A minor league rehab assignment doesn't have to last the entire 30-day window, that's just the maximum amount of time it can be. If a setback pops up, rehab assignments can be paused and restarted, like what happened with Quinn Priester multiple times earlier in the season.

With the reporting that Henderson is expected back in "early July" that certainly makes it sound like he'll need just one or two appearances in the minors before coming back. The 30-day window will begin when he officially takes the mound on the rehab assignment. If that's on Sunday, June 28, then the 30-day window would last until July 28, if he needs the whole time. Right now, that doesn't sound like it will be necessary, though, and Milwaukee will be better the second he returns.