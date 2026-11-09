Brewers Abruptly Lose Nine-Year Veteran Hurler to Free Agency

The offseason is underway, and though the Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back a significant percentage of their World Series-winning team, they may lose a few depth pieces along the way.

The Brewers reached the World Series for the first time since 1982 after winning a franchise-record 103 regular-season games and securing their first-ever championship, finally proving they were the best team in baseball. Luckily for the Brewers, only a few key players from their playoff run are hitting free agency, including Jake Bauers, Dustin May and Brandon Woodruff.

Despite this, Milwaukee still has other players who will be testing out free agency this offseason. After another stint with the Brewers this year, nine-year veteran reliever Bryse Wilson elected free agency abruptly last week, according to the official MLB transactions log.

MIlwaukee's bullpen could be losing a depth piece

Aug 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryse Wilson (41) during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs before joining the Brewers in July earlier this year. Milwaukee later designated the 28-year-old for assignment, but Wilson returned just a day later. Across 13 games with the Brewers this season, Wilson posted a 3.51 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings.

This wasn't Wilson's first go-around with the Brewers, as the nine-year veteran played for the team in 2023 and 2024. Wilson has enjoyed the most success of his career in Milwaukee, posting a 3.43 ERA in 100 games with the organization. Though he's had his share of struggles, the 28-year-old still has plenty of experience that could improve his chances of getting a new contract this offseason.

Milwaukee had one of the league's best bullpens this season and is bringing back most of its key players, aside from midseason acquisition JoJo Romero. It's not outside the realm of possibility that Wilson could return to the Brewers, but with how stacked their bullpen is, it's hard to see him having a significant role.

With the threat of an impending lockout looming, Milwaukee's highest priorities this offseason are likely more internal. After flourishing into a star this year, Bauers is set to hit free agency, though the Brewers did extend the 31-year-old a $23 million qualifying offer. Milwaukee also has a few key decisions to make on how to handle players like William Contreras and Trevor Megill, who have one year left before hitting free agency.

Wilson was solid with the Brewers this season, so it will be interesting to see where he lands in free agency this offseason.