The Trevor Megill Dilemma for World Champion Brewers

Will Trevor Megill still be a member of the Milwaukee Brewers by the time the 2027 season rolls around?

This is going to be one of the questions of the offseason for the organization. Last offseason, Freddy Peralta was traded one year away before free agency. The year before, Devin Williams was sent packing a year before free agency. The same was done with Corbin Burnes. Now, Megill is in that same timeline. The one-time All-Star will be a free agent when the 2027 season comes to a close and ESPN's Jeff Passan already reported that Milwaukee will "at least listen" to trade offers for Megill this winter.

But should they? That's the question.

Pros Of Keeping Trevor Megill

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill is among the very best relievers in baseball right now. In 2026, he logged a 2.63 ERA in 63 appearances, to go along with 30 saves. Megill has finished each of the last three seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA. He was named as one of three finalists for the National League Reliever of the Year Award.

Megill is among the game's most elite relievers. The trio of Megill, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby were almost unhittable throughout the season, and especially in the playoffs. With the Brewers riding high after the 2026 World Series, it wouldn't hurt to keep Megill around to keep this elite bullpen together for the attempted World Series repeat.

It was the Brewers' biggest strength throughout the playoffs and they already have Megill. There are going to be plenty of teams out there this winter that will try to go out and add an elite bullpen arm, like Megill. Milwaukee already is in the driver's seat and has him. If the Brewers hadn't won the World Series, it would've been easy to suggest moving Megill. But coming off winning the title, Milwaukee should do everything possible to keep as many key pieces together as it tries to win again in 2027.

Cons Of Keeping Trevor Megill

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays to be World Series Champions in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win a World Series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, it's important to note that trading stars away is one of the biggest reasons why Milwaukee has gotten to this point in the first place. Look throughout the roster and you'll see a handful of pieces that were either acquired as prospects when stars were traded away. Or, there are players that were acquired by using pieces acquired in other trades to get it done.

Megill is 32 years old right now. He has had four great seasons in Milwaukee. But how much longer will he have this success? If the Brewers were to move him right now, they'd be selling at a high. His trade value may never be this high again.