The Brewers Player Most Likely to be Traded This Offseason

After nearly a decade of continued dominance, the Milwaukee Brewers finally reached the World Series and won it all.

The Brewers did well, winning their first-ever championship after consistently reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons, but the front office's eyes will likely turn to the offseason quickly. Milwaukee has a couple of key players hitting free agency, including Jake Bauers, but it will be interesting to see what other moves the organization makes this offseason.

There shouldn't be much turnover for the Brewers this offseason, but that doesn't mean there won't be any. Milwaukee's most likely player to be traded this offseason is likely All-Star closer Trevor Megill. ESPN's Jeff Passan already reported that the Brewers will "at least listen" to trade offers for the six-year veteran as he enters his final year of arbitration eligibility, and with Megill set to hit free agency after next season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Milwaukee deal him this offseason.

Will Milwaukee actually part ways with Megill this offseason?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill joined the Brewers in a trade with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2023 season and has been great for the team since. The 32-year-old has developed into a star closer for Milwaukee, posting a 2.63 ERA in 63 appearances with 30 saves this season. Megill also set career highs with 69 strikeouts and 61 2/3 innings pitched, and is a finalist for the Trevor Hoffman Award, named after the former Brewer, which goes to the top reliever in the National League. With how well he's performed, MLB Trade Rumors projected Megill will earn roughly $8 million next season in his last year of arbitration eligibility, which would be a $4. 7 million raise from this year.

Milwaukee has a reputation for trading away star players before they hit free agency, which is one of the biggest reasons the organization got to this point. Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes are some recent examples of this with the Brewers.

The star closer has had four great seasons with the Brewers, and his trade value will likely never be higher than now. At 32, Megill is still a solid reliever who just posted a 0.89 WHIP, the best mark of his career. With how well he's performed, he'll likely command a contract worth $12 million or more annually when he hits free agency.

It's unclear whether the Brewers will actually trade Megill, but the team should absolutely be listening to offers throughout this offseason. If they can get a massive haul for Megill before he hits free agency, how could they say no?