Brewers Announce Game 3 Lineup vs. Rays: What Stands Out

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to look very similar on Monday night as they did in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Well, actually, very similar to Game 1 and Game 2. On Monday afternoon, the Brewers announced their starting lineup to face off against old friend Freddy Peralta and it is the exact same lineup that the club rolled out against Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen.

Brewers vs. Rays Game 3 Lineup

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5), right fielder Luis Lara (18) and left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hug after their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, October 3, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Jake Bauers, 1B

3. Christian Yelich, DH

4. William Contreras, C

5. Brice Turang, 2B

6. Garrett Mitchell, CF

7. Cooper Pratt, SS

8. Sal Frelick, RF

9. David Hamilton, 3B

If it's not broken, don't fix it. That's the strategy the Brewers are utilizing with this starting lineup.

Biggest Takeaways From Milwaukee's Game 3 Lineup

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, October 24, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchups, Matchups, Matchups

Throughout the playoffs, the Brewers have utilized platoons at third base, right field and occasionally at designated hitter. That has depended on the opposing starting pitcher. When there have been righties on the mound, we've seen David Hamilton and Sal Frelick in the lineup. Christian Yelich has been in the lineup pretty much every game, although we've seen Andrew Vaughn occasionally against lefties.

Third base and right field specifically have been where the platoons have come into play. Heading into the World Series, it was known that the Rays were loaded with right-handed starters. With that being said, it was a real question whether Milwaukee would stick with the matchup choices the entire time. So far, that has been the case. The Rays have had a righty on the hill in all three games so far and Milwaukee has stuck with its lefties in the lineup.

Milwaukee Isn't Shaking Things Up

The Brewers' lineup has clearly done enough in the series so far. The Brewers left Milwaukee with a two-game series lead over the Rays heading into the off day on Sunday. In the series so far, neither Garrett Mitchell nor Brice Turang has been explosive. Turang is 1-for-6 in the series with three walks and Mitchell has gone 1-for-8, for example.

Milwaukee isn't shaking things up, though. This is for the best. There's no reason to get cute right now. Milwaukee won Games 1 and 2 at home and has had success. Milwaukee won Game 1, 3-2. The Brewers won Game 2, 5-4. Now, the Brewers will look to take a commanding three-game series lead on Monday night on the road.