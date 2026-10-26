What I'm Watching Closest From the Brewers Ahead of Game 3

The first two games of the 2026 World Series went the Milwaukee Brewers' way. But that doesn't mean that the series is over. In fact, Monday night's Game 3 showdown at Tropicana Field could completely shift the trajectory of the series.

Right now, the Brewers have a two-game series lead. They cannot take their foot off the gas yet. That's the biggest thing to watch on Monday night. So far throughout the playoffs, Milwaukee has been aggressive and it has paid off. The Brewers were in a similar situation in the National League Championship Series as they are right now. They held a two-game series lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers heading to Dodger Stadium for Game 3. Milwaukee came back with five runs between the seventh and ninth innings and won 6-2. A three-game series lead is almost a guarantee of a win. The momentum is completely different with a Game 3 loss.

Because of the format of the Major League Baseball playoffs, in a seven-game series, it goes 2-3-2. Milwaukee played two games at American Family Field and will follow with three games in Tampa Bay, if all are necessary. Then, if the series continues, Games 6 and 7 would be back in Milwaukee. A two-game series lead sounds great, but these are two elite teams we're talking about here. The Rays aren't a slouch. They can get hot and go on a run, just like the Brewers have. That's why you cannot let up.

The Brewers Have To Keep Their Foot On The Gas

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) is seen smiling during a workout and practice session ahead of Game 3 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers lose on Monday night, then all of a sudden they'd have just a one-game lead with two more games to be played at Tropicana Field, which is a quirky stadium, to say the least. Weird things happen at Tropicana Field, which is why the Brewers were practicing fly balls/pop-ups to adjust to the roof on Sunday.

Rays did not hold any formal workouts today at The Trop, while the Brewers are working on fly balls/pop ups to adjust to the roof.



*apologies for the shoddy camera work* pic.twitter.com/QkLmYmdVaV — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 25, 2026

If the Brewers step on the gas and win on Sunday, their odds of winning the World Series will be very close to 100 percent. No team in big league history has come back after going down by three games in the World Series. If the Brewers lose, then all of a sudden the odds get much, much tighter.

Expect to see the Brewers stay aggressive on Monday. That certainly means going to the bullpen if there's any sign of struggle from Robert Gasser. Despite the heavy usage, guys like Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill and DL Hall all surely will be options to go on Monday night as well.

Getting the two-game series lead was great. But now isn't the time to rest. Game 3 will be the difference between slamming the door closed, or giving the Rays new hope in the series.