Brewers Biggest Decision Left for Pat Murphy Before Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to punch a ticket to the 2026 World Series on Thursday night. But who will be on the mound to start the contest?

Jacob Misiorowski started Game 1 of the National League Championship Series with Logan Henderson getting the ball in Game 2 and Robert Gasser in Game 3. As of writing, the Brewers haven't announced their Game 4 starter just yet. Dustin May would seemingly be the obvious option. He started Game 3 of the National League Division Series, but has already pitched in the National League Championship Series. May came in relief behind Henderson in Game 2. The righty didn't allow a hit or a walk while striking out one batter in 14 pitches.

Who Will Get The Ball?

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will he get the ball in Game 4? What about Milwaukee's multi-inning weapons who haven't pitched yet in the playoffs? Despite the fact that the Brewers' bullpen has tossed 32 2/3 innings in the playoffs in seven games, Chad Patrick, Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan haven't touched the mound just yet. All three have made starts for Milwaukee in 2026 and also have pitched out of the bullpen. But, again, none have pitched in the playoffs just yet.

The Brewers have heavily utilized the bullpen so far in the postseason. Abner Uribe has pitched in every playoff game. Aaron Ashby has pitched in most of the games. The same can be said about Trevor Megill. Plus, DL Hall has been a weapon out of the bullpen as well. Milwaukee's starters haven't been going deep in games. They have taken the hill for the first few innings and then simply passed the baton to the bullpen.

So, when it comes to the Game 4 starter decision, the idea centers on who can give Milwaukee the best chance of getting to the bullpen with a chance to win. Despite pitching in Game 2, May would be the answer. He has plenty of playoff experience and has taken the hill for Milwaukee already in the playoffs. If the Brewers were to turn to the trio who haven't yet pitched in the playoffs this year, arguably the option should be Harrison.

The Dodgers' lineup is full of lefties. Harrison struggled down the stretch, but was great in his final appearance of the regular season. The lefty tossed two shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sep. 26 and didn't allow a hit while striking out four. If the Brewers were to roll with him for a few innings, it would be a tough matchup for the Dodgers' lefties right away and then Milwaukee could simply pass the baton after two or three innings to another multi-inning option. May should be the guy. But if it's not him, it should be Harrison.