How the Brewers Should Utilize Kyle Harrison In NLDS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a commanding 2-0 NLDS lead over the San Diego Padres, but things could be far from over if the Brewers don't close out the Padres in Game 3.

After winning Game 1 of the NLDS with multiple deep balls, the Brewers earned a Game 2 victory off a walk-off single by star outfielder Jackson Chourio. With the Brewers in the driver's seat heading into Game 3, the team will turn to veteran hurler Dustin May to take the mound.

May has struggled lately, leading to questions about whether the Brewers would even use him as the team's No. 3 pitcher behind Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson. The 29-year-old pitcher has allowed 2 or more runs in five of his last six starts and hasn't surpassed more than three innings in his past three starts.

Milwaukee got a lot of production from Misiorowski and Henderson across the first two games of the NLDS. Misiorowski allowed only two runs on four hits to the Padres in four innings with six strikeouts, and Henderson allowed only one run on two hits in five innings pitched. Considering how poorly May has pitched recently, the Brewers should be prepared to turn to their bullpen sooner than in the first two games of the series, and Kyle Harrison could be a great option.

Harrison could be an X-factor for Milwaukee in Game 3

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison has had his share of struggles late this season, getting removed from the starting rotation after a terrible stretch, but he turned things around in his last appearance before the postseason. The 25-year-old has dealt with velocity issues down the stretch, but he touched over 97 mph in his last outing, throwing two scoreless, hitless frames and fanning four batters. The vertical movement was back with his four-seam fastball as well.

Though Harrison was on the bubble of even making the Brewers' NLDS roster, he could be a great option to piggyback off May's start in Game 3. After getting the day off on Monday, Milwaukee's bullpen should be relatively fresh. If May struggles early, the Brewers should pull him and utilize Harrison in a long-relief role for a couple of innings to bridge the gap to the rest of the bullpen.

One win on the road would send the Brewers back to the NLCS for the second straight season, and with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers' series tied up, it's anyone's guess who they may face in the next round if they can close out the Padres in Game 3.