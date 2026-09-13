Brewers' Kyle Harrison on Thin Ice With Playoffs Looming

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big question on their hands right now when it comes to lefty Kyle Harrison.

All season to this point, Harrison has been a revelation in his first season with the Brewers. Harrison and Jacob Misiorowski formed one of the best one-two combos in baseball for months, but the lefty has taken a step backwards recently. Last week, the Brewers insinuated that Harrison's role could shift to the bullpen. On Saturday, the lefty made his first appearance of the season out of the Brewers' bullpen and he failed to record an out while allowing four earned runs.

He was pulled from the game, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy isn't willing to give up on him yet.

"Look, Harry, we’ll get this straight," Murphy said. "This will happen. We're going through a rough patch. We'll get it straight. He gave up two balls off the fence. He did give up two hard contacts, misplaced pitches. But we'll get it straight."

What was Pat Murphy’s message to Kyle Harrison after his relief outing tonight?



Murph shares his message to Harrison👇



“Look, Harry, we’ll get this straight.” pic.twitter.com/vfd3IVr0Sr — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) September 13, 2026

What's Next For Kyle Harrison?

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison hasn't looked like himself since the beginning of August. Since Aug. 5, Harrison has pitched in seven games and has a 7.00 ERA in 27 innings pitched. In comparison, he had a 3.01 ERA across his first 17 starts of the season. Since Aug. 31, he has specifically taken a turn for the worst with a 20.86 ERA in just 7 1/3 innings pitched. The lefty allowed 17 earned runs over that stretch and 19 total runs. Plus, he had a dip in velocity before his outing on Saturday.

The Major League Baseball season is long, to say the least. The regular season is 162 games and it's hard to keep the positive momentum going the entire time. There's a level of learning how to manage an entire season. Harrison is just 25 years old. He entered the 2026 season with just 42 games of big league experience under his belt across three seasons. Harrison already has tied his career high in appearances in a single season with 24.

When it comes to Harrison from here on out, the most important thing is to find a spot in which they can get at least a few innings out of him in an outing, while looking like himself, in preparation for the playoffs. On Saturday, the Brewers tried him out in the eighth inning.

Arguably, the next thing they should try is just throwing him behind an opener. Let someone go one inning and then see how he adjusts in the second inning and on. It's not a perfect idea. In a perfect world, Harrison would toss like he did earlier in the season and dominate from the first inning and on.

The Brewers know what they have in Harrison. When he is at his best, he is dominant. On the bright side, his velocity came back and looked good on Saturday. That's the most positive takeaway.

There are still a few weeks before the playoffs and then the Brewers will have a first-round bye, barring a sudden collapse. There is time to get Harrison right. Don't give up hope yet, Brewers fans.