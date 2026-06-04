Brewers Biggest Winners and Losers So Far in 2026

The Miwaukee Brewers are in the middle of yet another excellent season that very well could end with another National League Central title.

Milwaukee entered the 2026 season with three straight division titles under its belt. After a bit of a slow start to the season as injuries in the starting lineup piled up, Milwaukee looks like a well-oiled machine right now and is 15 games above .500 at 37-22. The Brewers have a 5 1/2-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates in the standings.

There has been far more good than bad so far this season. With that being said, here are the winners and losers for the club through the first few months of the season.

Winners

May 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski

Last season, Misiorowski was good after he was promoted to the majors. He took the league by storm and earned an All-Star nod after just a couple of big league appearances. Misiorowski cooled down afterward, though. He finished the season with a 4.36 ERA in 15 total outings. He has taken the leap this season, though. The 24-year-old has made 12 starts this season and has a 1.65 ERA, 108-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 6-2 record. He has been incredible and is just 24 years old. Milwaukee is lucky to have him.

Kyle Harrison

It's hard to mention one of these guys without the other at this point. Harrison and Misiorowski have both been incredible. Harrison was acquired from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason and has a 1.57 ERA, 73-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 7-1 record.

Matt Arnold

While we're talking about Harrison, let's show Milwaukee's general manager and president of baseball operations some love as well. Arnold traded Caleb Durbin away after finishing third in the National League Rookie of the Year race in 2025 and got Harrison, Shane Drohan and David Hamilton. Milwaukee also is thriving, despite trading Freddy Peralta away. Now, the Brewers have Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams for the long term. Plus, the Brewers inked Cooper Pratt to a long-term extension already. A big year for Arnold, to say the least.

Aaron Ashby

You can't mention wins without Ashby, right? The lefty reliever is leading baseball with a ridiculous 9-0 record. He has a legit chance at the record for wins in a season by a reliever, which is at 18.

Losers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quinn Priester

There are few "losers" in Milwaukee this season. For Priester, he's just been injured and working his way back. He hasn't been able to pitch in a big league game yet this season.

Brandon Woodruff

Similar concept as above with Priester. Woodruff hasn't pitched in a big league game since April 30. As of writing, there isn't a timetable for return yet. On the bright side, he threw a bullpen on Wednesday.