Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Drops Injury Update on Himself for World Series

Will Milwaukee Brewers fans have an opportunity to see longtime fan favorite and franchise superstar Brandon Woodruff take the hill in the World Series this fall? There's certainly a chance.

At one point, this would've been shocking. Back in July, Woodruff was placed on the Injured List with a shoulder injury that initially was expected to require surgery. Now, a few months later, Woodruff is on the doorstep of a once-improbable comeback. He has been throwing bullpens and it was known heading into the playoffs that his only chance of a 2026 return would be if Milwaukee made it all the way to the World Series.

Well, that is now a reality. The Brewers are in and have a week to prepare. In the aftermath of the sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Woodruff was asked whether he will be ready to go for the World Series, he certainly made it sound like he thinks he will be, as seen in a clip shared to X by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"It's going to be hard to keep me off that roster," Woodruff said. "I'm going to do everything I can. I'm in a good spot. It means a lot to me. We'll have those conversations in the next few days. It's going to be pretty big for me. I need to get to the point where I face live hitters and now that we've got some time here, it's good. I've always believed in myself. It doesn't matter if I've thrown one pitch in two months, or if I've had 10 rehab outings, I don't care. I feel like I can go out there and do it. I hope I get that opportunity."

Is Brandon Woodruff going to pitch in the World Series? Let the man answer for himself. pic.twitter.com/qXJUot4h28 — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 16, 2026

Brandon Woodruff Watch Continues

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff has spent his entire big league career in Milwaukee. He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft by Milwaukee and made his big league debut in 2017. He grew into a superstar in Milwaukee and there are few who represent the team better.

Similar to the franchise in general, Woodruff is someone who certainly has dealt with adversity. Woodruff has pitched in 32 regular season games since the start of the 2023 season due to injuries. Still, no matter what, he has continued to battle to get back onto the hill for Brewers fans.

If Woodruff can clear the final hurdle and face live hitters and make it onto the World Series roster, that means something. In July, his season was over. It was announced that he needed surgery and that it would end his season — and very likely his 2027 season as well.

After further review, surgery wasn't required and now here we are. He got to work with a minuscule chance of a 2026 return. Now, a few months later, the idea of Woodruff returning is very real. And if he does return, that is the type of lift that can get a team over the hump.