Can Brandon Woodruff Return in 2026? Latest Update on Brewers Star Hurler

The Milwaukee Brewers are two wins away from advancing to the World Series and on Tuesday they got even more good news about two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff.

Before the National League Championship Series began, Woodruff threw off a mound for the first time since landing on the Injured List back in July. He tossed off a mound twice before the series even began. While Milwaukee had a day off on Tuesday, Woodruff did not. In fact, he took the hill again for another bullpen and threw 31 pitches and afterward claimed that his stuff is "pretty good" right now as he continues to build up for a hopeful late-season return. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the news on X.

"Brandon Woodruff threw a 31-pitch bullpen this afternoon at Dodger Stadium," Hogg wrote. "The intent is being ramped up, and facing batters could be next. How’s the stuff? 'If you ask me, it’s pretty good.'"

Brandon Woodruff Is Making Clear Progress

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brewers pitching coach Jim Henderson noted that a potential return is fully contingent on his "health and his strength and velo."

"He’s performed really well when he’s on the mound. So it’s never a question of whether we want him out there. ... "It’s probably going to be based on his health and his strength and velo," Henderson said, as transcribed by Hogg.

Brewers pitching coach Jim Henderson on Woodruff’s bullpen: “He’s performed really well when he’s on the mound. So it’s never a question of whether we want him out there.



“…It’s probably going to be based on his health and his strength and velo.” https://t.co/5Phh1HJIS6 pic.twitter.com/TQZvicE5Le — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 13, 2026

Woodruff is getting very close. A 31-pitch bullpen is very good news in itself. It's not as if Woodruff is working his way back with the intent of starting a playoff game before the run comes to an end. It's understood that if Woodruff is able to return this season, it would be in a bullpen role. The only way he can return is if the Brewers are able to earn two more wins against the Dodgers and advance to the World Series. Even then, it may not be enough time. In a perfect world, it would be, but it all comes down to Woodruff's health.

Right now, Woodruff is already in unexpected waters. In July, it appeared as though his 2026 season was over and potentially even the 2027 campaign. If he underwent surgery, that would've been the case. After further evaluation, it was determined that surgery was not necessary. And soon afterward, he started throwing.

His next big step will be facing live hitters. He's already built up to over 30 pitches. That's a very good place to be, especially when thinking about a bullpen role. But can he get guys out? That's going to be the next big test. If he can pass it — and the Brewers advance — there's at least a small chance we see him again in 2026.

If we see Woodruff pitch in a game again in 2026, it would be one of the bigger shocks around the organization in years. Again, back in July, Woodruff appeared to be on the verge of another shoulder surgery and there was even buzz that his career could be over. Now, on Oct. 13, he isn't ruled out. It would be quite a story if Woodruff took the hill again. Plus, that would also mean that the Brewers are in the World Series, a double win.