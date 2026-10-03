Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Sets Goal for Possible Return Date

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to open the National League Division Series at home this afternoon against the San Diego Padres. They won 103 games during the regular season, setting a franchise record and running away with the National League Central.

They have managed to do all of this without right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who unfortunately has been on the shelf since July with more shoulder issues. However, Woodruff isn't quitting on the idea of potentially pitching again in 2026. During Friday's workout, the veteran right-hander actually set a high goal for potentially returning in the postseason.

"“I know the clock is ticking against me,” the veteran pitcher said. “But I’m trying, that’s for sure. Whether it’s smart or not, I don’t know. But if it means pitching in the World Series..."

Brandon Woodruff not giving up on 2026 return

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clock is indeed ticking on Woodruff. There is no guarantee the Brewers will even get past the NLDS, and he is obviously too late to pitch in that round. The right-hander also has not thrown in quite some time, and he would need to do that a few times before ultimately being ready to pitch again.

So, there are a lot of boxes he needs to check in a very short amount of time. In that case, it would seem unlikely that he will pitch in the postseason at all. The Brewers do have a good chance of getting to the World Series, but rushing Woodruff back may not be the best plan.

He has been given the green light to start throwing off a mound, but the real question is whether or not he will be able to get back to pitching in a game before the postseason ends.

“It’s keeping me engaged,” Woodruff said. “I don’t have to just sit here like a potato. I’m getting ready myself. That’s why I say I know the clock is ticking against me. But I’d be damned if I don’t at least try to put myself in the position.”

It will be interesting to see if the right-hander can get up to speed quickly. His goal is obviously to return before the end of the postseason, but that may be a reach. He has not been able to pitch in the playoffs since 2021.

Still, he has made a lot of surprising progress in such a short amount of time, and having him back could benefit the Brewers.