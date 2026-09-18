Brewers Face High-Stakes Offseason Decision on Brandon Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers won't have a lot of decisions to make in free agency this upcoming offseason, but there is one guy who looms over the rest: Brandon Woodruff.

The two-time All-Star got the one-year qualifying offer last offseason and he will be a free agent this winter. When Woodruff was on the mound this season, he was great. The righty had a 2.98 ERA and a 47-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 1/3 innings pitched. But he suffered a shoulder injury that was once thought to require surgery. His 2026 season appeared to be over, as well as potentially the 2027 campaign as well. But surgery wasn't required and now he has been throwing recently.

A return in 2026 isn't guaranteed, by any means. If Woodruff is able to take the hill for Milwaukee before the season comes to an end, it likely would require a deep playoff run. But will he be back in 2027? That's the question.

What Will Milwaukee Do With Brandon Woodruff?

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, when he has been on the mound, he has been lights-out. But Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and then pitched in just 21 total games across the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. Woodruff has the second-highest salary on the Brewers right now at just over $22 million. Only him and Christian Yelich had salaries in 2026 over $10 million, not including trade deadline additions. So, Woodruff was expensive, but hasn't been able to stay on the hill. Should the Brewers try to bring him back?

Arguably, the answer is yes, at a much lower price point. When healthy, Woodruff showed that he can still be elite. There was a time when it seemed like his 2026 season and likely the 2027 campaign was over for him. That isn't the case any longer. Even if he doesn't return during the 2026 season, he seemingly will be good to go in 2027.

On top of his value on the mound, there is a value in his leadership as well. This is a homegrown star we're talking about who has spent his entire big league career in Milwaukee. On top of that, he's beloved in the clubhouse and throughout Milwaukee in general. That's a good guy to have around.

When free agency arrives, numbers will talk and that will dictate the conversations. After missing the vast majority of the 2026 season, it would be very surprising to see Milwaukee offer anything close to what Woodruff got in 2026. But if some sort of cheap, prove-it deal was on the table, that should be something Milwaukee considers.