Brewers' Path to Get Brandon Woodruff Back in 2026

With the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff push set to begin in just a few days, one question that has lingered over the club has been whether we could see Brandon Woodruff again in 2026.

The answer is, maybe. But it would take a lot of things to go right beforehand.

Woodruff has already done the seemingly impossible and completed a five-week throwing program after it seemed like the 2026 season was lost for him, and potentially 2027 as well. In mid-July, Woodruff landed on the Injured List with a shoulder injury that initially was expected to require surgery. A shoulder surgery would've knocked him out for the season and likely 2027 too. Instead, in August, it was revealed that surgery wasn't necessary and he would start throwing again. He wrapped up that throwing progression last week and now the next step is potentially throwing off the mound. Earlier in the week, it appeared as though Woodruff was approved to throw off a mound. On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that Woodruff is awaiting a "final opinion" from Dr. Keith Meister.

"Brandon Woodruff completed a five-week throwing program on Sunday, but was still awaiting a final opinion from his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, about whether he should try throwing off the mound in a long-shot effort to pitch again this season should the Brewers advance deep into October," McCalvy wrote.

It's Going To Be A While

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Woodruff does start throwing off a mound, he'll need at least a few weeks before he can impact a playoff game. With Woodruff not pitching in a big league game since July 4, the idea of building up and starting for Milwaukee can pretty much be ruled out. If the postseason goes to Game 7 of the World Series, like last year, it would end on Oct. 31. So, the absolute longest the season could go is just 31 more days, as of writing. With Woodruff not throwing off a mound yet, 31 days wouldn't be enough to fully build up to five-plus innings.

If he returns, a bullpen role is what would be more likely. A one- or two-inning stretch is much more feasible. While not exactly the same injury, Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox is someone to look at. He had a shoulder injury and a long time on the shelf. In his rehab, he started throwing off a mound on Sep. 4 and then was put on the playoff roster on Tuesday. He hasn't pitched in a game yet, but he very well could on Wednesday night in a bullpen role. If so, it would be 26 days between throwing on a mound for the first time in rehab and pitching in a game in a relief role.

Again, they did not have the same exact injuries. But from a progression standpoint, pitching off a mound is the next big step. Then, there would still be weeks of rehab ahead. So, if Woodruff were to throw off a mound this week, really the soonest he could realistically return would be the World Series, if Milwaukee made it that far. The World Series begins on Oct. 23, which is 23 days away. The clock is ticking.

So, for Woodruff to get back he needs no setbacks, whatsoever. Plus, he very likely needs Milwaukee to make it all the way to the World Series for there to even be a chance to return in 2026.