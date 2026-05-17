Brewers' Brice Turang Remarkably Calm About Showdown With Cubs

Brice Turang may well be Public Enemy No. 1 among Chicago Cubs fans these days, but it seems the gravity of this rapidly growing rivalry hardly effects him.

The Milwaukee Brewers travel to Wrigley Field for a showdown with the first-place Cubs this week, which also means Chicago fans will see Turang for the first time since he put a nail in the coffin of their favorite team's season with a home run in the seventh inning of a winner-take-all Game 5 in the Division Series.

These two teams will be on a collision course all year, and Turang is morphing into the face of the Brewers as he makes his case to be the starting second baseman for the National League in the All-Star Game. Yet, the 26-year-old's pulse doesn't seem to be spiking even a beat for this big May matchup.

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How Turang reacted to Wrigley face-off

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) is tagged out at home by Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“It’s going to be a good time," Turang said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I like playing there. They draw really well. They’ve got a cool fan base. And it’s always competitive. But we don’t look too much into this. You just got to stack up wins, and see where you are at the end of the season.

“We’re going to play our style of game. And I’m going to play my style. We’ll see how it all works out at the end."

Nightengale's whole profile of Turang is well worth the read, as it mentions that he's played through an ankle injury that should have sidelined him for at least a few games, per manager Pat Murphy, and seemingly couldn't be less pressed about a disrespectful preseason ranking from MLB Network or the fact that he hasn't made an All-Star team yet.

The Brewers hit the jackpot with Turang when they selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft, and they were steadfast in giving him more opportunities after his rough rookie season at the plate in 2023. That was also Craig Counsell's last year as Brewers manager, and he has to be mildly annoyed that Turang now torments the team he manages with regularity.