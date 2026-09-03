Brewers Closer Trevor Megill Wins Major MLB Award For First Time In Career

Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill wasn't able to duplicate his first career All-Star honor from 2025 earlier this summer.

Following an utterly dominant August, however, the right-hander is arguably having an even more impressive 2026 season.

Megill was rewarded Thursday for his standout string of August performances, earning the NL Reliever of the Month award.

It's the first time that the sixth-year pro has earned the accolade.

"Brought the heat all month long 🔥@TrevorMegill is the NL Reliever of the Month for August 🏆," the Brewers' official account posted on X.

Megill finished the month with just one unearned run allowed on two hits, three walks and seven strikeouts across 12 innings pitched covering 11 appearances. Megill racked up eight saves in August and nine games finished.

The 32-year-old is off to a strong start in September as well, as he worked a scoreless ninth frame with one hit allowed and two strikeouts during Milwaukee's 9-5 win vs. the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Megill was joined on Thursday's proverbial MLB podium by former Brewers four-time All-Star stopper Josh Hader, who won the AL Reliever of the Month award.

Hader spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with Milwaukee and is now in his third campaign with the Houston Astros.

The southpaw was a five-time winner of the NL Reliever of the Month honor during his Brewers career.

Megill Has Recovered From Slow Start To 2026, And Then Some

Aug 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after picking up a save against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to believe, but it was only four months ago when there were some questions about Megill's job security as Milwaukee's closer.

The former Cubs and Minnesota Twins reliever started the spring by allowing at least one earned run in three of his first six outings, which included two of his three losses this year and one of his pair of blown saves.

Megill had back-to-back implosions on April 10 and 14 -- allowing a combined seven earned runs on five hits across one-plus inning -- but has been mostly lights out since then.

He's now on a streak of 14 consecutive games where he hasn't surrendered an earned run, a stretch that dates back to July 22 against the New York Mets.

Megill and eccentric 26-year-old Abner Uribe -- as well as 13-game winner Aaron Ashby -- have formed one of the most dominant back-ends of any MLB bullpen this season.