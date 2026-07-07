The Stats Behind Trevor Megill’s Incredible Turnaround for the Brewers

Early on throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball season, there was some real fear among the Milwaukee Brewers' fanbase for reliever Trevor Megill.

The 32-year-old full took over the closer role last season after Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees before the 2025 campaign. In 2024, he broke out. He logged a 2.72 ERA in 48 appearances and logged 21 saves in the process when Williams was hurt. Last year, he had a 2.49 ERA in 50 appearances, to go along with 30 saves while earning his first All-Star nod.

Megill certainly had high expectations coming into the 2026 season, but struggled out the gate. He had a 10.29 ERA after eight appearances on the season and his struggles reached a point in which he was taken out of the closer role for a bit. Fortunately, he has completely turned his season around.

Right now, Megill has a 3.00 ERA in 37 appearances to go along with 14 saves. That's very good, but if you dig into the numbers, it looks even better.

Trevor Megill Has Turned His Season Around

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Megill's last 20 appearances, he has allowed just two total earned runs for an ERA of 0.86 across 21 innings pitched. 19 of his last 20 appearances have been scoreless. If this is the version of Megill that Milwaukee is going to get for the rest of the season, it is going to be dangerous when the playoffs come around.

The bullpen has been an area that has been talked about as something the Brewers could improve this summer ahead of the trade deadline. Specifically, the Brewers could use a lefty at this point. Megill has the Brewers covered from a righty perspective in high-leverage innings.

Fortunately, the Brewers didn't give up on Megill early on this season when his struggles hit. At the time, things looked bleak and Megill didn't look like himself. But the Brewers stuck by him and now he looks like one of the best relievers not only in the National League, but in Major League Baseball in general. Megill, Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe have been a three-headed monster out of the bullpen for Milwaukee.

Chad Patrick and Grant Anderson have also been consistent options for the club this season. If Milwaukee can add one more option, like Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox or AJ Minter of the New York Mets, it would take the club to an even higher level.