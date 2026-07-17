Jacob Misiorowski, Aaron Ashby Help Brewers Match 49-Year-Old MLB Record

The Milwaukee Brewers will try again for their 60th win of the season on Friday when they play the Miami Marlins.

If the Brewers win Friday or Saturday against the Marlins, they'd break a 47-year-old franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 60 victories in a season.

Thanks to NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski and left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Ashby, however, Milwaukee has already matched a 49-year-old MLB record.

"MLB leaders at the All-Star break: W: Ashby (12) ERA: Misiorowski (1.62) K: Misiorowski (167)," the OptaSTATS account posted on X. "The @Brewers are the first team to have the MLB leader (including ties) in all 3 pitching Triple Crown categories at the break since the 1977 Angels (Nolan Ryan W/K, Frank Tanana ERA)."

Misiorowski's 1.62 ERA leads baseball by a decent margin, with New York Yankees All-Star Cam Schlittler ranking second at 2.05. The Miz's 167 strikeouts are 19 more than Toronto Blue Jays ace and AL All-Star Game starter Dylan Cease (148).

Ashby might have the most difficulty holding onto his respective category's lead though, as he's looking to become the first primary reliever to lead MLB in wins for a single season.

Ashby's dozen wins edge out three pitchers who have 11 victories -- Boston Red Sox veteran right-hander Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds youngster Chase Burns and Philadelphia Phillies southpaw and NL All-Star Game starter Cristopher Sanchez.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Angels Co-Ace Couldn't Finish The Job In 1977

Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; MLB former players Nolan Ryan (left) and Craig Biggio (right) before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Ryan spent eight of his 27 MLB seasons with the California Angels, including the 1977 campaign.

Though the league's all-time strikeout king finished the year with an MLB-best 341 punchouts, Ryan fell off the pace slightly in the win column after the All-Star break, going just 6-8. He finished the year 19-16, putting him four victories behind league-leader Steve Carlton (23).

Left-hander Frank Tanana, meanwhile, ended the campaign with an AL-best 2.54 ERA, but that trailed Pittsburgh Pirates southpaw John Candelaria's 2.34 ERA.

Since then, Cleveland's Shane Bieber earned the pitching triple crown single-handedly in 2020, but that came during the pandemic-shortened season which lasted just 60 games.

The last time a team did what the Brewers are trying to do was in 2006 when the Minnesota Twins had Johan Santana win the pitching triple crown all by himself with 19 wins, 277 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA.

Santana, unsurprisingly, won the AL Cy Young award that year.