Brewers Connection Surfaces From Red Sox–Alex Cora Split

The biggest story across Major League Baseball right now is the Boston Red Sox's sudden firing of manager Alex Cora. That shouldn't have anything to do with the Milwaukee Brewers, right?

You would think. The Brewers are doing their thing over in the National League Central and are simply trying to stay afloat with Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Quinn Priester all out right now. Milwaukee doesn't have time for anyone's drama over in the American League.

While this is the case, in the fallout of Cora getting fired, CBS Sports' Julian McWilliams reported that Milwaukee's recent three-game series against Boston actually played a role in the organization's front office questioning Cora and the coaching staff's development plan for young guys. That is because of the way speedster David Hamilton played against the Red Sox in his return to Boston after being included in the Caleb Durbin deal this past offseason.

The Brewers Inadvertently Played A Role

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop David Hamilton (6) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The front office was bullish on former Red Sox infielder David Hamilton during his time with the club, believing his speed, defensive versatility, overall athleticism and underlying metrics made him a clear asset," McWilliams wrote. "Perhaps even more so than [Trevor Story], a former All-Star in the latter stages of his career. ...

"The front office, though still confident in Hamilton, traded him to the Brewers during the offseason. When he returned this month and played well against the Red Sox, the front office again began questioning the coaching staff's developmental process with younger players. 'Why do a lot of players go to other places and get better?' one source said of the questions being asked. "Why do other guys come here and get worse?'"

Milwaukee faced off against the Red Sox on the road from April 6-8. Throughout that series, Hamilton went 2-for-6 with one RBI and two walks. On top of that, he was hit by a pitch and had two sacrifices.

Hamilton was solid in the series and has been a key cog for Milwaukee all season to this point all over the infield as a utility man. Hamilton has played in 22 games and has slashed .234/.355/.250 with five RBIs, five stolen bases, one double and 11 walks.

This is the second straight year that Milwaukee has seemingly fleeced the Red Sox. In 2025, the Brewers got Priester from Boston and he looked like one of the biggest steals in the trade market in general of the season. This season, the Brewers got Hamilton, who clearly impressed the Red Sox's front office, and Kyle Harrison, who has been among the game's left-handed starters to kick off the season. Milwaukee knows what it's doing in the trade market, for sure.