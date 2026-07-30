Brewers Could Land Tarik Skubal if One Key Prospect is Included

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken command of the National League Central and have the second best record in Major League Baseball. They are expected to potentially go big at the trade deadline and acquire some high-level pieces.

One of those pieces could be Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who is in the final year of his contract. He might be nothing more than a rental for Milwaukee, but he would certainly be worth the price.

Gabe Neitzel of ESPN Milwaukee shared what he thinks would get the job done for the Brewers, and the top prospect he would include in an offer to the Tigers.

"I think they'll pay their price," Neitzel said. "If they put Luis Pena in the deal, who is the Brewers' second-best prospect, that's probably the best prospect that the Tigers could get."

Could the #Brewers include No. 2 prospect Luis Peña in a trade for Tarik Skubal? 🤔#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/bcXFJE4d6P — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) July 30, 2026

Could Brewers land Tarik Skubal for Luis Pena?

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are going to have to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Skubal sweepstakes if they truly want to add him in a trade. Neitzel notes that it could be hard to do.

"What else do you add? Do you want a prospect package headlined by the best guy and a couple guys that could be some wild cards, or do you want three really solid guys out of the Dodgers?"

That could be the one thing that prevents the Brewers from landing Skubal. But if they are willing to part with Pena in a potential trade with the Tigers, that could certainly help their chances of landing him.

A 1-2 punch of Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski would be tough to beat in the postseason, even for the Dodgers, but it's also important to remember that the Brewers tend trade away their rental players, and that is what they did with Freddy Peralta.

However, Skubal's value is high at the moment, and now would be a great time for them to take a shot at landing him. The Brewers already have a Cy Young candidate in their mix, but having two would give them a great chance to potentially take down the Dodgers in the playoffs.

They are currently the team best-equipped to end the Dodgers' two-year reign as World Series champions, and Skubal would make them even stronger as they look towards the postseason and try to bounce back from last year's defeat in the NLCS. We'll see if the Brewers can get it done.