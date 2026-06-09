Brewers Could Use an Arm, But Mets-Freddy Peralta Idea Is a Pipe Dream

Over the next few months, there's going to be a lot of trade chatter around Major League Baseball, but that doesn't mean that all of it is worth fans' attention. In fact, most of the chatter out there will actually never happen.

When it comes to the Milwaukee Brewers, there are two clear needs for the team right now: a power-hitter in the middle of the order and potentially a back-end starter. The Brewers need more pop, despite an explosive 15-14 win over the Athletics in Las Vegas on Monday night. With Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson, and Quinn Priester all on the Injured List, it wouldn't hurt to add another starter. But with that being said, every bit of speculation doesn't make sense. A big bat would make more sense than a pitcher.

One speculated deal that specifically wouldn't make sense was Bleacher Report's pitch for Milwaukee to reunite with Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers Should Be Looking, But Not All Ideas Make Sense

May 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The Trade: New York Mets send RHP Freddy Peralta to Milwaukee Brewers for OF Luis Lara and RHP Craig Yoho," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote. "How Realistic Are We Talking?

"Milwaukee wanting to add starting pitching at the deadline is pretty likely. The one-two punch of Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison has been spectacular. However, neither half of that dynamic duo has previously logged even 125 innings in a professional season before, and the Brewers are otherwise already churning through openers, bulk relievers and back-up plans as it is."

Peralta was a fan favorite in Milwaukee, but is going to be a free agent after the season. That's why the Brewers traded him in the first place. It wouldn't make any sense at all to trade the club's No. 5 overall prospect and a reliever with massive upside in Yoho. Lara has been under a microscope recently as he hasn't been on the field. There have been cryptic updates since, but he's expected to play on Tuesday. Yoho has a 1.14 career ERA in 110 career appearances down in the minors. He has pitched in two games in the majors this season and has a 3.00 ERA. There is no reason at all to trade these two just for a couple of months of Peralta.

If someone like Tarik Skubal were to become available, it would be a different story. But that price tag would be far too high for Peralta.