Brewers-Dodgers Mock Trade Sends All-Star Pitcher to Los Angeles

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the more intriguing franchises in the league. They are rarely buyers, but they always seem to have a contending roster. They build their roster through the farm system while trading away veteran players whenever they get a chance, which helps them build that farm system even more.

They traded Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin during the offseason, which helped bolster their future even more. Still, they have a talented roster with the ability to compete for the National League Central again this season.

But they could look to trade more of their veteran players.

Trevor Megill is the perfect trade target for the Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill stretches during the fifth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Megill has made sense as a trade chip for quite some time. The Brewers have dominant bullpen arms like Abner Uribe and Angel Zerpa, among others, who could fill in for Megill as the closer. He's also nearing the end of his contract, though he has an additional year of control next season. Still, team control didn't stop the Brewers from trading Durbin and Collins.

And the Los Angeles Dodgers could be the perfect landing spot for the big righty. The Dodgers recently lost their star closer, Edwin Diaz, to a crushing elbow injury. Diaz is expected to be sidelined for a few months, and he will likely take even longer after that to return to his true form.

Trading for Megill would make a lot of sense, though he's struggled a lot early this season, which might have tanked his trade value a little bit.

What would it cost?

Apr 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Here's a mock trade that might be able to get the deal done:

For the Brewers, Sirota would be a solid addition to their farm system, though he's 22 years old in High-A. Still, he's an advanced hitter who dominated the minor leagues last year. He has all the tools to be a five-tool prospect and plays the game the way the Brewers like their guys to play it. Sirota is slashing .261/.414/.391 through 14 games this year.

Miller is a big league-ready infield prospect who could come to Milwaukee and help fill the hole at third base. He's struggled offensively in his career, but this season, he has an OPS over .900 through 21 games.

The Brewers should be looking to cut ties with Megill once he begins showing signs of life on the mound again.