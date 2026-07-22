MLB Trade Rumors: Insiders Tab Brewers Among Teams That Will Be 'Adding Aggressively'

The Milwaukee Brewers (63-38) are currently battling the two-time defending World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38) for the best record in baseball.

Still, the Brewers have obvious needs if they want to make their dreams of a first ever World Series title a reality.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on Aug. 3, ESPN insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan gave their latest updates Wednesday on potential moves and who the most active players could be this summer.

Notably, Olney and Passan both included the Brewers among a group of teams in response to the fill-in-the-blank statement "two weeks before the deadline, the teams we know will be adding aggressively are the..."

The insiders' lists featured some of the usual suspects like the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as surprise contenders like the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

General manager Matt Arnold has already been busy leading up to the deadline with multiple trades, but has yet to pull off a real blockbuster.

That could be coming, as Milwaukee's starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries recently.

Which Big-Name Pitchers Have Brewers Been Linked To?

Jul 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski had an historic first half and is currently the frontrunner for the NL Cy Young award.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy allowed Misiorowski to just go four innings in his latest start though, and the team plans to limit his workload in the second half.

Beyond Misiorowski, left-hander Kyle Harrison should return from the injured list soon and the current group of starters includes Logan Henderson, Shane Drohan, Brandon Sproat and Robert Gasser. That should be enough to hold off any competitors in the NL Central, but if the Brewers want to win their first pennant since 1982, they'll likely need to add a top of the rotation arm.

Milwaukee has been mentioned as a possible fit for a host of starting pitchers, including their former All-Star Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers have also been linked to New York Mets two-time All-Star Clay Holmes and Toronto Blue Jays two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman.

The Blue Jays and Mets are both in last place in their respective divisions and are likely going to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

If Milwaukee were to truly go all-in, it may consider pursuing two-time defending AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

With Skubal's Detroit Tigers creeping back into the playoff race though, they may elect to hold onto their ace.