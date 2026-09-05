Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Has A Lot To Prove, If He Takes The Mound

The Milwaukee Brewers boast one of the league's best pitching staffs, despite losing multiple key players to injury this season.

The Brewers have been completely dominant this season. Milwaukee set a franchise record last season with 97 wins, yet is on pace to surpass that and possibly reach 100 wins. With 20 games left in the regular season, the Brewers boast an 88-54 record, the best in the league.

Despite hitting the fewest home runs in the league, Milwaukee's offense has been extremely efficient, scoring the third-most runs. The Brewers' pitching staff has set them apart from the rest of the league, as they have a collective 3.50 ERA, the second-best in baseball.

The Brewers' pitching staff has been unreal

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' pitching staff hasn't even been at full strength all year, losing Quinn Priester before the season began. In addition to losing Priester, Milwaukee lost Brandon Woodruff after only nine starts to a shoulder injury. Woodruff, 33, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Brewers and was pitching well before his injury, posting a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts.

Woodruff has an extensive injury history and is only under contract through this season after accepting a $22 million qualifying offer during the offseason. He hasn't played a full season since 2022 and didn't pitch in 2024. The fan-favorite hurler recently began a five-week pitching program and could take the mound again this season, but if he does, he'll have a lot to prove before his contract expires.

"Since returning from the shoulder surgery he had in October of 2023, Brandon Woodruff has a 3.11 ERA," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Saturday. "The problem is, he's only made 21 starts, with his latest injury a reoccurrence of pitching shoulder inflammation. The good news for Woodruff is that while he initially appeared headed for another shoulder surgery, he showed enough healing to start throwing again after a month.

"Manager Pat Murphy said on Aug. 22 that 'I think there's a low possibility, but I think there's a possibility,' when asked about whether Woodruff could return in 2026. Even if it's just in a relief role, getting Woodruff back at all would be a boon. He's spent his entire nine-year career with the Brewers. It would be cool to see him pitch in October for a team with World Series aspirations. Plus, it would help the 33-year-old ahead of free agency to show that he's healthy heading into the offseason."

Getting Woodruff back in any capacity would be great for a Milwaukee squad with World Series aspirations, but he could benefit even more, reminding everyone how talented he is before hitting free agency. It all depends on how he progresses through his throwing program in the coming weeks.