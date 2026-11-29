If the Milwaukee Brewers want to bring back franchise legend Brandon Woodruff in 2027, they're going to have some competition.

On Friday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Woodruff has confirmed that he will be pitching in 2027 and not hanging up his cleats. That's not all, though. Woodruff shared with McCalvy that he has spoken with the Brewers about a potential return in free agency, as well as other teams.

“I’m having talks with [teams],” Woodruff said to McCalvy, “The Brewers being one of them.”

This isn't Woodruff's first time hitting the open market. He was non-tendered by the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season and spoke with clubs, but ended up coming back to town on a two-year deal that covered the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Then, Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer from Milwaukee last offseason to stick with the organization in 2026.

The Brewers Should Get Aggressive

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) and catcher Gary Sanchez (99) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Woodruff is out there for the taking again and is coming off an injury-filled season, but was healthy at the end. Woodruff's return during the World Series was more than a great moment for the organization in general. When Woodruff initially got hurt this past summer, it seemed like surgery was necessary, which likely could've ended his 2027 campaign as well. But he bounced back and didn't end up needing surgery and rehabbed to the point of pitching in the World Series.

For any team out there, whether that's Milwaukee or not, it's a sign that Woodruff should have a fairly normal offseason ahead and help a club on the mound in 2027.

Arguably, the Brewers should absolutely bring back Woodruff. This isn't just because he's a franchise pillar. When healthy, this guy can really pitch. In 2026, he made just nine starts, but he had a 2.98 ERA over that stretch. Woodruff has a career 3.10 ERA in nine seasons. Milwaukee knows how to get the best out of him and Woodruff is someone who knows how to win with the Brewers.

It's not shocking that other teams will be in the mix and have spoken with him. But before the lockout begins in December, the Brewers should take care of business and get a deal over the finish line. There is a clear opening in the starting rotation right now. Woodruff would fill it. Then, if an injury were to pop up, the Brewers have the depth to make up for it, like Quinn Priester and Shane Drohan.