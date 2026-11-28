In December 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers traded right-hander Devin Williams to the New York Yankees heading into the closer's final season before becoming a free agent. And now, Milwaukee faces a similar situation this winter.

Closer Trevor Megill enters the 2027 MLB season in his final year under contract with the Brewers. With Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby established as reliable late-inning relievers, Milwaukee could consider trading Megill before he potentially walks in free agency. At the same time, though, the Brewers might want to keep the hard-throwing righty for one more year and go all in on winning back-to-back World Series titles.

If the Brewers decide to trade Megill this offseason, here are a few potential destinations that make sense for the All-Star reliever.

New York Yankees

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) follows through on a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees were reportedly being "ultra-aggressive" in pursuing former San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon. But now that the 27-year-old has signed a historic five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York will have to look elsewhere to keep revamping its bullpen.

While the Yankees already have a closer, Megill could undoubtedly form a devastating late-inning duo with David Bednar. After missing out on Morejon, though, New York might explore other free-agent relief options.

Chicago White Sox

Sep 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) and Chicago White Sox catcher Jake Rogers (28) high-five after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into next season, the Chicago White Sox plan to move right-hander Grant Taylor into the starting rotation. As a result, Chicago could look to acquire a true shutdown closer to fortify its bullpen.

The White Sox's current options to close out games include Jordan Hicks, Hagen Smith, Bryan Hudson, and Huascar Brazoban. Taylor, who's thrown just 120 2/3 innings in the majors over the last two years, could also return to the bullpen later in the season. Regardless, trading for Megill would give the White Sox a lockdown closer for 2027.

Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies already have a closer. But Jhoan Duran and Megill would be a formidable one-two punch at the end of games, especially if they can follow up seven strong innings tossed by Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, or Jesus Luzardo.

While the Phillies have several stars in their lineup and rotation, they could benefit from upgrading their bullpen beyond Duran. Trading for Megill is one way Philadelphia could add an impact arm this offseason.