3 Potential Landing Spots for Trevor Megill If Brewers Trade All-Star Closer
In December 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers traded right-hander Devin Williams to the New York Yankees heading into the closer's final season before becoming a free agent. And now, Milwaukee faces a similar situation this winter.
Closer Trevor Megill enters the 2027 MLB season in his final year under contract with the Brewers. With Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby established as reliable late-inning relievers, Milwaukee could consider trading Megill before he potentially walks in free agency. At the same time, though, the Brewers might want to keep the hard-throwing righty for one more year and go all in on winning back-to-back World Series titles.
If the Brewers decide to trade Megill this offseason, here are a few potential destinations that make sense for the All-Star reliever.
New York Yankees
The Yankees were reportedly being "ultra-aggressive" in pursuing former San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon. But now that the 27-year-old has signed a historic five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York will have to look elsewhere to keep revamping its bullpen.
While the Yankees already have a closer, Megill could undoubtedly form a devastating late-inning duo with David Bednar. After missing out on Morejon, though, New York might explore other free-agent relief options.
Chicago White Sox
Heading into next season, the Chicago White Sox plan to move right-hander Grant Taylor into the starting rotation. As a result, Chicago could look to acquire a true shutdown closer to fortify its bullpen.
The White Sox's current options to close out games include Jordan Hicks, Hagen Smith, Bryan Hudson, and Huascar Brazoban. Taylor, who's thrown just 120 2/3 innings in the majors over the last two years, could also return to the bullpen later in the season. Regardless, trading for Megill would give the White Sox a lockdown closer for 2027.
Philadelphia Phillies
Like the Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies already have a closer. But Jhoan Duran and Megill would be a formidable one-two punch at the end of games, especially if they can follow up seven strong innings tossed by Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, or Jesus Luzardo.
While the Phillies have several stars in their lineup and rotation, they could benefit from upgrading their bullpen beyond Duran. Trading for Megill is one way Philadelphia could add an impact arm this offseason.
Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk