The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet on the free agent front so far. That isn't overtly shocking, but a franchise legend is out there for the taking right now and there is a little over one week to go until December, and a likely lockout across Major League Baseball.

Once a lockout begins, it's anyone's guess when the market will open back up and games will be played. Between now and the likely beginning of the lockout, one of the biggest things to watch out for when it comes to Milwaukee is the status of Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff is a nine-year big leaguer and has spent his entire 13-year professional baseball career as a member of the Brewers' organization. When it comes to Woodruff, there's no denying the fact that he's a franchise legend. But should the Brewers bring him back for another season?

Pros Of Re-Signing Brandon Woodruff

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff is a leader in the clubhouse and did look good on the mound in 2026, despite missing most of the campaign. The righty had a 2.98 ERA in nine starts and returned in time to pitch in the World Series, which was a good sign for a fairly normal offseason. Plus, again, it can't be discounted how important it is to have a leader in the clubhouse like Woodruff. He has been in the majors with the club since 2017. He has seen it all as a member of the Brewers.

The Brewers have a young roster and a tough season as they try to repeat as World Series champions. There is going to be a target on the Brewers' back each night and having a franchise legend there to help guide the club would be for the best. Right now, Spotrac is projecting his market value to be just over $11.8 million across one season. That's arguably on the higher side a bit, but still would be affordable for the Brewers.

Cons Of Re-Signing Brandon Woodruff

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) acknowledges the bullpen dugout after the last out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The con with Woodruff is the injury question marks. The Brewers got nine starts out of him in 2026 and 12 starts in 2025. Shoulder issues have continued to pop up for him. It would be great to see Woodruff go out and make 30 starts, but is that realistic at this point? Maybe not.

If the Brewers were to sign Woodruff, would they get production on the hill, or just a leader in the clubhouse? Arguably, they would get both. But it is at least something to think about.