It sounds like Brandon Woodruff isn't ready to hang up his cleats and call it a career.

The Milwaukee Brewers legend confirmed to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy that he plans on pitching in 2027 after returning and pitching in the World Series for the organization this fall.

"It would have been perfectly reasonable for Brandon Woodruff to go out on top after all he has been through the past three years," McCalvy wrote. "With the right-hander headed toward his age-34 season in 2027, with a couple of All-Star Games and a World Series title on his résumé and coming up on a decade of Major League service time, nobody would have blamed him for ending his story there. Instead, Woodruff is ending 2026 more resolved than ever. 'I’m going to keep playing,' he said this week."

Woodruff confirmed to McCalvy that he has been speaking with teams, including the Brewers.

Should The Brewers Bring Back Brandon Woodruff?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are few players who have represented Milwaukee better in franchise history than Woodruff. The 33-year-old has spent his entire professional baseball career with the Brewers. Woodruff was selected in the 11th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft by Milwaukee and has spent his entire career in town. Woodruff made his big league debut in 2017 and has been with the team in the majors since.

Injuries have derailed him over the last few years, but he's worth keeping around because when he has been healthy, he has shown that he can still get it done on the hill. In 2026, Woodruff made nine starts and logged a 2.98 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched. In 2025, Woodruff returned to the mound after missing the entire 2024 season and logged a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

Right now, the No. 5 spot in the Brewers' rotation is completely up in the air. Options like Quinn Priester, Shane Drohan or even Antonio Senzatela could fill it. But if Woodruff were to come back to town, he'd clearly be the best option, if healthy.

With Woodruff missing as much time as he has, the price tag shouldn't be high for him right now as well.

So, Woodruff has made the decision to pitch in 2027 and Milwaukee arguably should oblige and see if it can get a deal done. If another team swoops in and gives him a massive deal, then the Brewers shouldn't break the bank. But if the money is right, it should be in Milwaukee.