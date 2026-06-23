Brewers Fans Need to Pay Attention to Josh Adamczewski Right Now

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best overall farm system in baseball and it somehow just keeps getting better.

First and foremost, you can never talk about Milwaukee's farm system without first mentioning baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, Jesús Made. The 19-year-old has been incredible and has already racked up over 50 RBIs in just over 60 games played this season in Double-A.

Milwaukee No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt was just promoted to the big leagues and has looked good in his small sample size of games. Jett Williams and Luis Lara should both follow at some point in 2026.

One guy you may not see this season, but who is tearing the cover off the ball right now is 2023 15th-rounder Josh Adamczewski. The 21-year-old is up in Double-A and is the club's No. 10 overall prospect. Adamczewski has had a meteoric rise this season. He played in 50 games with High-A Wisconsin before his promotion to Double-A. In High-A, he slashed .331/.464/.572 with a 1.037 OPS, nine homers, 38 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. His first game in Double-A was on June 17 and he has gone 5-for-15 with three RBIs in four games.

The Brewers Have Another Prospect For Fans To Be Excited About

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospects Josh Adamczewski and Brady Ebel walk off the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adamczewski has quickly gone from a little-known prospect to one of the top-10 prospects that "caught" the attention of Baseball America in June.

"No. 2. The Brewers have recently hit on multiple late-round high schoolers from the Midwest, with Josh Adamczewski being one prime example," Baseball America's Matt Eddy wrote. "Healthy this season after a pair of abbreviated campaigns, the 21-year-old left fielder quickly hit his way to Double-A and became a Top 100 Prospect. 'Offensively, he’s been on another level from opening night,' said Tom Flanagan, the Brewers’ senior vice president of player operations and baseball administration. 'He’s a pure hitter, and it’s been fun to watch. He controls the strike zone and can do some damage to all fields.'"

Adamczewski just turned 21 years old on May 10 and can play all over the field. So far this season, he has seen time at second base, left field, and as designated hitter. Now, he's someone Brewers fans should certainly know and keep track of. If he continues to play like he has so far this season, there's a real shot he could make his way up to Triple-A by the end of the season. Adamczewski already looks like another hit for Milwaukee.